Adams, Quero Home Runs Lift Sounds Past Knights

Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville jumed out to an early lead which proved enough to hold off the Charlotte Knights comeback aspirations in Friday's 7-6 win at First Horizon Park in front of a season-high 7,892 fans. Luke Adams capped a five-run second inning for Nashville in grand fashion and Coleman Crow earned his first career Triple-A win after tossing a quality start on the mound.

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the second inning, Charlotte's Duncan Davitt plunked Freddy Zamora for the first run of the game. Two batters later, Adams sent a hanging slider 397 feet into left field to extend the Sounds lead to 5-0. Adams, the Brewers no. 13-rated prospect had begun the season 0-for-15 after a first-inning line out. The grand slam was his first home run since June 15th with Double-A Biloxi a season ago.

Crow retired each of the first nine batters he faced to begin his night on the mound with three strikeouts. Dustin Harris ended Crows' streak of 10 straight retired with a one-out double in the top of the fourth. A single right after placed runners on the corners for former Sound Oliver Dunn, who put the Knights on the scoreboard with a fielder's choice RBI before Crow could get out of the inning. Davitt responded to the early grand slam by retiring the next seven batters he faced to keep Nashville from extending the lead while Crow allowed his second run to come across the plate after surrendering consecutive two-out hits in the bottom of the fifth including a RBI triple off the bat of Dru Baker.

Jeferson Quero finally did add to the Sounds lead when he connected on a 93 MPH fastball from Chase Plymell in the bottom of the fifth for his first home run of the season. The two-run shot pushed the advantage to 7-2 and scored Tyler Black, who beat out a potential inning-ending double play with his speed down the first base line to send Quero to the plate.

Charlotte clawed back into the game with a three-run top of the seventh off Nashville reliever Joe Corbett, who made his season debut when he took over for Crow to start the inning. Crow exited the game after spinning his first quality start since June 14 of last year, in his final start with Biloxi before being promoted to Nashville. The Knights earned five hits off Corbett in the inning, including a pair of doubles. Aggressive baserunning proved costly though with Darren Baker getting thrown out trying to steal home and helped keep the Sounds in front 7-5.

The Knights' second triple of the game came off Peter Strzelecki to lead off the top of the eighth inning. Strzelecki nearly escaped without any damage done, but Jacob Gonzalez was able to score after a two-out walk and Dru Bakers' third hit of the night cut the Nashville lead to just one. Will Childers took the mound in the top of the ninth for Nashville and retired the first two batters he faced. Dunn kept Charlotte's hopes alive with a single before Childers slammed the door with a four-pitch strikeout of Gonzalez to secure his first save of the year and preserve the win for Nashville.

With at worst a series split in hand, Nashville's first opportunity to take the series outright comes on Saturday night. LHP Tate Kuehner (1-0, 1.59 ERA) will take the ball for the Sounds against RHP Tanner McDougal (0-0, 2.25 ERA) and the Knights. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

NUKE ADAMS: First baseman Luke Adams crushed a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning which also marked his first hit of the season in Friday's win over Charlotte. Adams now has three grand slams in his professional career with his last coming against High-A Beloit on July 1, 2024, when he was with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Adams, the Brewers no. 13-rated prospect had two grand slams during his 2024 campaign. Since the start of the 2023 season, Adams ranks sixth in the Brewers farm system with 34 home runs and has recorded 11 home runs each of the last three seasons with Low-A Wilson (2023), High-A Wisconsin (2024), and Double-A Biloxi (2025). Nashville's last grand slam came on Sept. 14, 2025, when Oliver Dunn hit one against the Gwinnett Stripers.

COLE-THE-MAN CROW: Right-hander Coleman Crow earned his first career Triple-A win after spinning his first career Triple-A quality start in his fourth appearance with Nashville. Crow worked 6.0 IP while allowing two runs on four hits and had five strikeouts and issued two walks. He began the night retiring the first nine batters he faced. Crow now owns 17 career quality starts and has earned a quality start every time he has gone the minimum 6.0 IP to qualify. It's the first quality start for a Nashville pitcher since Tucker Davidson went 6.2 scoreless innings on September 12 vs. Gwinnett. The Sounds had 26 quality starts from the pitching staff a season ago, which ranked tied for seventh in Triple-A and the Sounds were 20-6 when getting a quality start in 2025.

PRIVATE JETT: Infielder Jett Williams finished the night going 1-for-5 and swiped his fourth stolen base of the season. Williams leads the team is stolen bases, passing teammate Greg Jones and is currently tied for 1st in the International League. Williams eclipsed 30+ stolen bases with Single-A St. Lucie (32) during the 2023 season and Double-A Binghamton (32) last year.

HIGH-FIVE: The Sounds produced their most runs in any single inning so far in 2026 with their five-run second inning highlighted by Luke Adams' grand slam. The Sounds hadn't scored more than three runs in any of the first six games of the 2026 campaign entering Friday night. Nashville scored 5+ in an inning 21 times during the 2025 season including 14 games with a five-run inning. The five-run second inning was the most since Nashville dropped five on Louisville in the top of the ninth inning on September 21, 2025, to close out the season offensively.







International League Stories from April 3, 2026

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