Hens Win Second Consecutive Game vs Mets

Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Syracuse, NY- The Toledo Mud Hens (3-4) defeated the Syracuse Mets (3-4) on Friday, April 3, totaling 7 runs and 9 hits on the day, with seven different hitters earning a hit. The Hens are now 3-1 on the series with 2 games to go.

Max Clark was the first Hen of the day to reach base, singling from a fly ball. Some confusion from the opponent resulted in a throwing error, which allowed Clark to advance to third. Trei Cruz stepped up to the plate when a balk was called on Mets pitcher, Christian Scott, to advance him to first and Clark came home for the first run on the board. (1-0)

Syracuse quickly responded with their first hitter sending a ball over the fence for a home run off starting pitcher Ty Madden. (1-1) Following the home run, Madden allowed 2 more singles, and his day came to a close. Konnor Pilkington stepped on the bump with runners on first and third and ended the inning after 4 pitches, keeping the score tied.

In the top of the second, back-to-back homers from Eduardo Valencia and Gage Workman quickly put the Hens ahead. (3-1)

Bottom of the inning, Ben Malgeri was a hot target for the first three Mets at the plate, stopping two of them in their tracks. Valencia got the last Met out of the inning keeping them at 1 run.

Back at top of the order in the third, Wenceel Pérez rips single to left center field followed by a 3-2 battle at the plate for Clark that ended with a popup single. Clark went 2/3 on the day with a sacrifice RBI, a walk, and a run. Trei Cruz followed with a single on a ground ball allowing Pérez to make it home on his feet. (4-1) A double play ended the away half of the third.

Defense in the home half of the third was impressive. The Hens executed a double play with a groundball to first utilizing catcher, Tomás Nido, and throwing to home then back to first to end the inning, holding the Mets scoreless for yet another inning.

Nido and Malgeri doubles earned Toledo a run early in the fourth and Max Burt took a ball to the arm placing him on base. Malgeri then scored off a Pérez double and the sac flyball from Clark as previously mentioned put Toledo up 6. (7-1) The fourth inning was the second multi-run inning of the day for the Mud Hens.

They hopped on the strikeout struggle offensively in the fifth, but a Matt Seelinger strikeout of his own kept the score.

Burch Smith took to the mound in the bottom of the sixth, and came to the rescue in the seventh. With the bases loaded the pitcher threw back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning with no damage done.

The bullpen was relentless tonight. Vanasco replaced smith on the bump and struck out the 3rd consecutive met following the 2 from Smith and closed out the inning with another.

Toledo lost the hit battle with 9 to Syracuse's 12, but the Hens defense did not allow the Mets to capitalize, claiming victory for consecutive games.

Game 5 of the series is set for a first pitch time of 1:05p.m. on Saturday, April 4, and the Hens are hungry for another win.

Notables

B. Smith - 2.0 IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 4K

M. Clark - 2/3, 1R, 1RBI, 1BB

E. Valencia - 1/4, 1HR, 1RBI

G. Workman - 1/4, 1HR, 1RBI







International League Stories from April 3, 2026

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