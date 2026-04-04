Tellez Homers Twice, Fuentes Fans Seven as Stripers Rout Round Rock, 8-1

Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Rowdy Tellez blasted his first two home runs with Gwinnett and 20-year-old Didier Fuentes spun 3.2 scoreless, one-hit innings as the Stripers (4-3) cruised to their fourth straight win at Dell Diamond, an 8-1 rout of the Round Rock Express (1-6) on Friday night.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers, like they've done much of the series, took an early lead thanks to the long ball. Tellez lofted an opposite-field two-run homer (1) for a 2-0 lead in the first inning. In the fourth, it was Chadwick Tromp's turn, as he hammered a solo shot (1) down the left field line for a 3-0 lead. Later in the fourth, Jim Jarvis dumped a two-out RBI single into left-center to make it 4-0. Luke Williams joined the homer party with a laser to left (1) for a 5-0 advantage in the sixth. In the ninth, Tellez struck again with a towering three-run homer to center (2) for an 8-0 lead. Round Rock avoided the shutout with a run in the bottom of the ninth.

Key Contributors: Fuentes, making his first start since being optioned by Atlanta on March 30, went 3.2 innings (1 H, 0 R, 1 HB, 1 BB, 7 SO) in a no-decision. Anthony Molina (W, 1-1) followed with 3.1 scoreless innings (2 H, 0 BB, 4 SO) to get the victory. Tellez (2-for-5, 2 homers, 5 RBIs) and Jarvis (3-for-5, RBI) each had multi-hit efforts for the Stripers.

Noteworthy: The Stripers have started 4-0 on the road this season, the longest road winning streak to begin a year in Gwinnett history (previous had been a three-game streak in Norfolk in 2016). Tellez tied his career high for homers in a game with two, doing so for the 19th time (first since July 5, 2024 with Pittsburgh vs. the New York Mets). Tromp became just the ninth player in Gwinnett history to reach 30 career homers with his fourth-inning solo shot.

Next Game (Saturday, April 4): Gwinnett Stripers at Round Rock Express, 8:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. RHP Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 5.40 ERA) starts for Gwinnett against Round Rock RHP Cal Quantrill (0-1, 31.50 ERA). Radio Broadcast: 7:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds, 6:35 p.m. at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs ($5 off select tickets, $5 domestic beers and souvenir sodas, $4 large popcorn and nachos, and $3 Sahlen's hot dogs). Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from April 3, 2026

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