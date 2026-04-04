IronPigs Rally from Five Down to Stun Durham

Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Durham, North Carolina - On the strength of five-run frames in the seventh and eighth innings, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (6-1) turned a 5-0 deficit into an eventual 10-6 win over the Durham Bulls (1-6) on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Zack Wheeler made his second rehab start with the IronPigs as he continued his road back from TOS surgery. After two scoreless innings, needing just 22 pitches, he ran into trouble in the third allowing five two-out runs on a Raynel Delgado two-run double and Jacob Melton three-run homer. Wheeler finished off the third inning to end his day with a line of: 3IP, 5ER, 4H, 2BB, 2HBP, 1K.

The 'Pigs bats didn't wake up until late but they came to thunderous life in the seventh. Liover Peguero got the 'Pigs on the board with a two-run single before Bryan De La Cruz stepped up with two on and two out. He demolished a ball over the wall in leftfield for his first homer of the season, a three-run shot that tied the game at 5-5.

In the eighth, Christian Cairo gave the 'Pigs the lead with an RBI single by a drawn in infield. With two more on and two out, Caleb Ricketts extended the advantage with a two-run double down the rightfield line. De La Cruz laid the hammer down as he followed with his second homer of the day to make it 10-5.

Blake Sabol socked a solo homer in the ninth for Durham but it was far too little, far too late.

Connor Gillispie (2-0) earned the win in relief for the 'Pigs, working a stellar four scoreless innings, allowing just one baserunner on a double, striking out five.

Alex Cook (0-2) took the loss for Durham, allowing all five runs in the go-ahead eighth inning for the 'Pigs.

The 'Pigs will look to snag a series win on Saturday, April 4th as Ryan Cusick takes the ball against Chase Solesky for Durham. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 3, 2026

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