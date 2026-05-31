Iowa Drops Game Five at Indianapolis

Published on May 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Indianapolis Indians (23-33) scored the final 13 runs of the game to earn a 14-5 win over the Iowa Cubs (24-31) tonight at Victory Field.

With the I-Cubs trailing 1-0 in the second inning, Scott Kingery singled home a run and another came home on a sacrifice fly from Brett Bateman to give Iowa a 2-1 lead. The I-Cubs extended their lead to 3-1 in the third as Chas McCormick singled home a run.

In the fourth, BJ Murray grounded out to bring home a run and McCormick singled one home to make it 5-1, Iowa.

Indianapolis scored the remaining 13 runs of the game, highlighted by a five-run fifth inning.

Iowa will play at Indianapolis on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 12:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 30, 2026

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