Indians Offensive Onslaught Takes Down I-Cubs

Published on May 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians erupted for a season-high 14 runs as they defeated the Iowa Cubs, 14-5, on Saturday night at Victory Field. Termarr Johnson crushed his first Triple-A home run, Ronny Simon had a career-high four stolen bases and Billy Cook hit a game-tying three-run home run in the fifth inning.

After trailing Iowa (24-31), 5-1, the Indians (23-33) mounted their comeback with one run in fourth inning on a triple from Enmanuel Valdez and a five-run fifth frame to take the lead. Cook tied the game, 5-5, with his three-run blast in the and Enmanuel Valdez added his second and third RBI of the game on a double to the right field corner.

The outburst continued in the sixth with an RBI groundout from Simon and a two-run, opposite-field double down the right field line by Esmerlyn Valdez. Johnson then hit a moonshot in the eighth that bounced into oncoming traffic on West Street. Indy added three more insurance runs in the eighth to conclude the scoring.

Noah Davis started and gave up three runs across 3.0 innings, followed by 3.0 innings of two-run ball from Nick Dombkowski (W, 2-2). Michael Darrell-Hicks (2.0ip) and Justin Meis (1,0ip) blanked the I-Cubs over the final three frames.

Connor Noland started for Iowa and allowed one run over 4.0 innings, with Zac Leigh (L, 2-1) allowing five runs and retiring just one batter.

This week's six-game series between Indianapolis and Iowa concludes on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM. RHP José Urquidy (1-3, 5.87) will take the mound for the Indians while LHP Matthew Boyd (0-0, 7.36) is reportedly scheduled to make a major league rehab start for the I-Cubs.







International League Stories from May 30, 2026

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