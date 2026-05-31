Nashville's Six-Run First Inning Sinks Ritchie, Stripers
Published on May 30, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Nashville Sounds (34-22) scored six runs in the first inning on the way to an 8-3 rout of the Gwinnett Stripers (29-27) on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Nashville has secured a series victory, leading 4-1 with one game remaining.
Decisive Plays: Nashville chased JR Ritchie (L, 3-2) with just one out in the first inning, getting back-to-back bases loaded walks from Jett Williams and Luis Matos to go up 2-0. Javy Guerra entered and allowed a two-run double to Jeferson Quero and two-run single to Freddy Zamora as the Sounds built a 6-0 lead. An RBI double by Ben Gamel in the second and sacrifice fly by Cal Conley in the fifth cut it to 6-2. Zamora added a two-run homer (2) in the fifth to build the Sounds' lead back to six at 8-2. Jose Azocar laced an RBI single in the ninth to bring Gwinnett to within 8-3.
Key Contributors: Gamel (2-for-4, double, RBI), Azocar (2-for-4, RBI), and Maverick Handley (2-for-3) all had multi-hit games for the Stripers. Zamora (2-for-4, homer, 4 RBIs) and Quero (1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in six of Nashville's eight runs. Sounds' starter Thomas Pannone (W, 1-1) threw 6.0 innings of two-run baseball.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett has now lost three consecutive series after opening up the year 4-1-2. Hayden Harris threw 1.1 scoreless innings in relief, extending his scoreless streak to seven games (7.0 IP).
Next Game (Sunday, May 31): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 2:05 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 1:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 2): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It' 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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