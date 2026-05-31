Willems Blasts Walk-Off Homer

Published on May 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (22-34) defeated the Durham Bulls (23-33), 8-5, in 10 innings on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The Tides would top the Bulls on an extra-innings walk-off three-run homer by Creed Willems to defeat Durham.

Willems would finish the night 2-for-5 with the walk-off home run and totaled four RBI. The home run was his 11th of the season. José Barrero also homered in the game, a two-run shot in the sixth inning which was his 11th home run of the season.

Trace Bright had a quality start for Norfolk and exited as the winning pitcher of record. He went 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five. He would earn no decision after Durham came back from a 5-2 deficit to force extra innings.

The Tides won their third game of the series tonight. They look to clinch the series win tomorrow in the finale, with first pitch at 1:05 pm.







International League Stories from May 30, 2026

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