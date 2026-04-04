Power Display in Seventh Lifts RailRiders
Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Rochester Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday afternoon at ESL Ballpark. A pair of seventh-inning home runs gave the RailRiders the lead, and a sharp performance by the bullpen kept the Red Wings at bay for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's third straight win in the set.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the second against Luis Perales. A sac fly from Paul DeJong drove in Seth Brown, and Payton Henry followed with a run-scoring single to bring home Ernesto Martinez Jr. for a 2-0 lead. Rochester answered with a two-run homer from Riley Adams in the bottom half to level the game.
The Red Wings took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Phillip Glasser singled, stole second, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on a throwing error.
Seth Brown's 350-foot homer to right off Erik Tolman tied it in the seventh. Two batters later, DeJong hit an 0-2 change-up out to left, putting the RailRiders up 4-3 for good.
Dom Hamel worked the first 3.1 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits. Yerry De Los Santos (1-1), Angel Chivilli, and Kervin Castro combined to shut out the Red Wings over the final 5.1 innings, with Castro earning his first save of the season. Tolman (0-1) took the loss for Rochester.
Brown paced SWB with a pair of hits, and DeJong had two batted in.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre wraps its nine-game road trip on Sunday with Luis Gil taking the mound against Rochester and Andry Lara. The RailRiders host the Durham Bulls on Opening Night at PNC Field this Tuesday, April 7, at 6:35 P.M. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
5- 3
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