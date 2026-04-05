Consistent Hitting Surges Syracuse Past Toledo on Saturday

Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets used timely hitting and late power to take down the Toledo Mud Hens, 9-7, on Saturday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

Toledo (3-5) opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. Wenceel Pérez singled and stole second before coming home on an RBI single by Jace Jung, giving the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead.

Syracuse (4-4) responded right away in the bottom of the first. MJ Melendez singled, and after two outs, Christian Arroyo delivered an RBI single to tie the game. Soon after, Vidal Bruján knocked in Arroyo with a base hit, putting the Mets on top, 2-1.

In the second, Toledo jumped back in front. Ben Malgeri singled and Cal Stevenson blasted a two-run home run, giving the Mud Hens a 3-2 advantage.

The Mets answered in the bottom half of the inning. Jihwan Bae singled and Hayden Senger walked before Jackson Cluff moved both runners up with a sacrifice bunt. With two in scoring position, Cristian Pache lined a two-run single to put Syracuse back ahead, 4-3.

Toledo evened the score in the third on an RBI single by Eduardo Valencia, then grabbed the lead again in the fourth when Trei Cruz launched a solo home run, making it 5-4.

Syracuse tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Senger crushed a solo homer to left-center field, evening the score at 5-5.

In the fifth, the Mud Hens took a two-run lead. A two-run double by Max Burt put Toledo ahead, 7-5.

The Mets answered again in the bottom of the fifth. Nick Morabito led off with a solo home run, and later, after singles by Bruján and Bae, Senger knocked in a run with an RBI single to tie the game, 7-7.

Syracuse took the lead for good in the sixth inning. Cristian Pache walked and moved to third before José Rojas lined an RBI single, giving the Mets an 8-7 advantage.

For insurance, the Mets added one more run in the eighth. Jackson Cluff crushed a solo home run to right field, extending the lead to 9-7.

On the mound, the Syracuse bullpen was outstanding late. Austin Warren earned the win, tossed 2.0 IP with 0 R, allowed 1 H and posted 4 K. Andersen Severino notched his first save of the season, collecting six outs and facing the minimum.

Syracuse completes the six-game set on Sunday against Toledo at 1:05 p.m. RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (0-1, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Mets against Mud Hens RHP Keider Montero (0-0, 0.00 ERA).







International League Stories from April 4, 2026

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