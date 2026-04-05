Berry's Blast Helps Jumbo Shrimp End Losing Skid
Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp snapped their four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark in front of 6,614 fans.
Jacksonville (2-6) third baseman Jacob Berry (1) drove in all four runs in the win, capped off by a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to push the lead to 4-1.
The lone Sugar Land (6-2) run arrived in the top of the first inning when Taylor Trammell (2) led off the game with a solo blast, giving the Space Cowboys an initial 1-0 advantage.
Berry tied the game at one on an RBI groundout in the home fourth after Nathan Martorella led off the inning with a single and Johnny Olmstead doubled.
Bradley Blalock started for Jacksonville and tossed four innings while allowing two hits, one run and three walks and striking out one. Cade Gibson (W, 1-0) earned the win for the Jumbo Shrimp after throwing two scoreless relief innings.
Peter Lambert got the start for Sugar Land and went five innings while allowing one run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Michael Knorr (L, 1-1) was tagged with the loss after yielding Berry's home run in the sixth.
The series concludes Sunday afternoon with a 2:05 first pitch. Southpaw Braxton Garrett (0-0, 1.93) gets the start for the Jumbo Shrimp opposite Space Cowboys right-hander Miguel Ullola (1-0, 1.59).
Coverage begins at 1:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
Gates open at 1:00 p.m. and fans can enjoy Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health for a pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened along with pre-game face painting and balloon animals. Tomorrow also features a pregame Easter egg hunt on the field and bunch picnic as well as Kids Round the Bases, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida postgame.
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