Knights and Sounds Postponed on Saturday
Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The Charlotte Knights and the Nashville Sounds were postponed Saturday night due to inclement weather. The postponed game will be made up in Charlotte, as part of a double-header, during the week of April 21-26. The exact date and time of the double-header at Truist Field has yet to be determined.
Charlotte and Nashville will conclude their current series on Sunday afternoon with the game scheduled to begin at 2:05pm ET. The Knights return to Truist Field on Tuesday, April 7 to open a six-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds. Tuesday's contest in the Queen City is set for 6:35pm ET.
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