Tanner Murray Is Headed to the Show

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Prior to today's series finale vs. Toronto, the Chicago White Sox recalled infielder Tanner Murray from the Charlotte Knights. Murray has been one of the Knights most productive players over the first week and a half of the season and dominated on Opening Day with two Home Runs and five RBI.

Murray, 26, is 7-for-23 (.304/.467/.609) with one double, two home runs, seven RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases over six games with Charlotte this season. He was acquired from Tampa Bay on November 18, 2025.

Murray, 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, is a .275/.331/.437 (437-1,591) with 111 doubles, nine triples, 43 homers, 236 RBI and 228 runs scored in 419 games over six career minor-league seasons in the Rays (2021-25) and White Sox (2026) organizations. He originally was selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of California, Davis.

Murray, who has no major-league experience, will wear uniform No. 41.

Charlotte's series finale against Nashville is set for 2:05pm ET.







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

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