Bisons Drop Finale to Omaha 4-3 on Sunday

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







PAPILLION, NE - The Buffalo Bisons scored first but were unable to overcome a deficit on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park in their 4-3 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers. The win gave Omaha the series victory over Buffalo.

The Bisons scored two runs in the top of the first inning after five of the first six batters reached against Omaha starter Ben Kudrna. RJ Schreck drew a bases loaded walk that scored Carlos Mendoza for a one-run lead. Charles McAdoo doubled the advantage to 2-0 with an RBI base hit on the infield that scored Jonatan Clase.

However, the Storm Chasers would score three times in the bottom of the second inning and never trail again. Gavin Cross' two-run base hit tied the game 2-2, while an RBI base hit by Brandon Drury gave Omaha a 3-2 lead.

Bisons' starter CJ Van Eyk worked into the fifth inning, allowing six hits and four runs despite striking out four batters. It was Van Eyk's second start against Omaha of the week. Three relievers followed, including a scoreless bottom of the seventh worked by left-hander Adam Macko.

Buffalo was able to tie the game with a solo run in the top of the fifth inning, thanks in part to a Yohendrick Piñango one-out double. He would score one batter later after Eloy Jimenez hit an RBI single to even the game 3-3. Jimenez finished the game two for three with a walk, in addition to the run batted in.

However, Omaha would score the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth. John Rave's lone hit of the game was a lead-off triple in the inning. He would score on a sacrifice fly by Kameron Misner for a 4-3 lead.

The Bisons will return home to host the Syracuse Mets starting on Tuesday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire begins at 12:45 p.m.







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

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