Braun Leads Stripers to Easter Sunday Shutout of Round Rock

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Lucas Braun scattered three hits over 5.0 scoreless innings, combining with three relievers on a three-hit shutout as the Gwinnett Stripers (5-4) edged the Round Rock Express (2-7) 1-0 on Easter Sunday at Dell Diamond. Gwinnett won its historic first ever series against a Pacific Coast League opponent 5-1.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers broke the scoreless deadlock in the sixth thanks to some unexpected speed from Sandy Leon. After a leadoff walk he stole second - just his third career steal in 138 games with Gwinnett - and later scored on a double play groundout from Jim Jarvis. Gwinnett added no insurance, but none was needed after Braun's exit as Hayden Harris (H, 1) tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, Rolddy Muñoz (H, 1) added a scoreless eighth, and James Karinchak (S, 2) closed it down in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Braun (W, 1-0), making his second start of the series, allowed three hits and two walks with no strikeouts over his 5.0 innings. Jarvis (1-for-4) had one of just four hits for Gwinnett, all singles. Leon walked twice and scored the lone run. Round Rock had the game's only extra-base hit, a double from Justin Foscue (1-for-4).

Noteworthy: Braun allowed just two runs over 9.2 innings in his two starts during the week, good for a 1.86 ERA. Jarvis's leadoff single in the first inning extended his on-base streak to nine games. Aaron Schunk went 0-for-4, snapping his seven-game on-base streak.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds, 6:35 p.m. at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs ($5 off select tickets, $5 domestic beers and souvenir sodas, $4 large popcorn and nachos, and $3 Sahlen's hot dogs). Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.