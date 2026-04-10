Sounds Snatch Five Late-Inning Runs, Beat Stripers 6-3
Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Carlos Carrasco followed the trend of effective starting pitching and Jim Jarvis launched his second home run of the year for a fifth-inning lead, but timely late-game hitting gave the Nashville Sounds (6-5) a 6-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (7-5) on Thursday night at Gwinnett Field. The Stripers lead the series 2-1.
Decisive Plays: Following singles from Sandy Leon and Brewer Hicklen with two outs in the fifth, Jarvis tucked a three-run homer (2) inside the right field foul pole to put Gwinnett ahead 3-1. Nashville utilized a key Stripers error to knot it up at 3-3 in the seventh. In the eighth, former Striper Eddys Leonard belted his second solo homer of the night (2) to make it 4-3 Sounds. Nashville added two insurance runs in the ninth for the 6-3 victory.
Key Contributors: Carrasco went 5.0 innings (5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) in a no-decision. Jarvis (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) continued his torrid start with the fifth-inning blast. For Nashville, Leonard (2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 RBI) and Greg Jones (2-for-5, RBI) combined to drive in three runs. Coleman Crow (W, 2-0) went the final 5.0 innings (6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO) for the Sounds.
Noteworthy: Jarvis extended his team-best on-base streak to 12 games with the go-ahead homer in the fifth. Stripers' starting pitchers has now allowed just two earned runs over 18.0 innings with 20 strikeouts in the first three games of the series.
Next Game (Friday, April 10): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds, 7:05 p.m. at Gwinnett Field. RHP Elieser Hernandez (0-1, 5.40) starts for Gwinnett against LHP Robert Gasser (0-0, 0.00 ERA). It's Golf Night at Gwinnett Field, as well as Fireworks Friday presented by Akins Ford. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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