Dominant Start from Daniel Powers 5-1 Bats Win

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







Following a scoreless first, the Bats wasted no time breaking through in the second. Rece Hinds began the frame with a walk and JJ Bleday singled to put two on with nobody out. Michael Chavis then delivered with a towering 449-foot three-run homer to left, his fourth of the season, to open the scoring.

Edwin Arroyo's second Triple-A home run, a 398-foot shot to left, led off the third inning and made it 4-0 Bats. Louisville would plate another run in the fifth on a single from Hector Rodriguez to score Arroyo, who walked and stole second earlier in the inning.

Pitching with the lead early in the game, Bats starter Davis Daniel (W, 1-1) was in fine form. He retired the first 12 Indians he faced before a solo homer from Esmerlyn Valdez got the Indians on the board to start the fifth. Daniel picked up his first win with the Bats, allowing the lone run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts in six innings.

Lyon Richardson and Trevor Kuncl preserved the 5-1 lead through the eighth. In the ninth, the Indians rallied off Zach Maxwell, with a pair of walks and a single loading the bases and brining the tying run to the plate with two outs. Yunior Marte (S, 1) was called on to face former Bat Davis Wendzel with the game on the line and induced a fly out to earn the save and end the victory.

Arroyo, Bleday, and Michael Toglia all recorded a pair of hits in the win which moved the Bats back to .500 at 6-6. Chavis' three-run shot in the second is the longest home run by a Louisville player this season.

Next Game: Friday, April 10, 6:35 p.m. E.T. at Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Darren McCaughan (1-1, 13.50) vs. Indians RHP Antwone Kelly (0-2, 13.50)







International League Stories from April 9, 2026

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