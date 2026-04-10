Esmerlyn Valdez Extends On-Base Streak with Solo Homer
Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Esmerlyn Valdez launched his second home run in as many days and third of the season as the Indianapolis Indians lost to the Louisville Bats on Thursday night at Victory Field, 5-1.
The Bats (6-6) jumped out to a lead in the second inning with a three-run homer by former Indians batter Michael Chavis and never looked back, tacking on one in the third and one in the fifth for the victory. All runs came against Nick Dombkowski (L, 0-1), who tossed 4.2 innings.
Valdez' homer to extend his on-base streak to 12 consecutive games served as the lone blemish on Davis Daniel's (W, 1-1) line. Lyon Richardson and Trevor Kuncl closed the door for the Bats, while Jarod Bayless and Beau Burrows worked 4.1 scoreless innings for the Indians (3-9) to end the game.
The Indians will look to knot the series at two games apiece on Friday night at 6:35 PM to begin Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery. RHP Antwone Kelly (0-2, 13.50) will take the mound for Indy against RHP Darren McCaughan (1-1, 13.50).
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