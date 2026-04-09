Marlins' 2025 NL All-Star Stowers to Join Jacksonville on Rehab Assigment

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' outfielder Kyle Stowers is scheduled to begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in Friday's 6:35 p.m. contest against the Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park.

A 2025 National League All-Star, Stowers opened the 2026 season on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. In 2025 with the Marlins, the outfielder played in 117 games, slashing .288/.368/.544/.912 with 21 doubles, three triples, 25 homers and 73 RBIs.

A native of El Cajon, Calif., Stowers was selected in the second round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of Stanford University. He spent the next three seasons working his way up the Orioles minor league system with High-A Aberdeen, Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk before making his major league debut for the Baltimore Orioles on June 13, 2022 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

After bouncing between Norfolk and Baltimore for 2023 and 2024, Stowers was traded to the Marlins on July 30, 2024 along with infielder Connor Norby in exchange for left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers. Since being traded to Miami, he's slashing .259/.339/.474/.813 with 28 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 88 RBIs.

Stowers is the first Marlin to embark on a rehab assignment with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2026. Last season, 18 different Marlins completed rehab assignments with Jacksonville.







International League Stories from April 9, 2026

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