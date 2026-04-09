Bisons Drop Exciting Lineup of Promotional & Giveaway Additions to 2026 Event Schedule

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The baseball season is in full swing at Sahlen Field and the fun is just getting started. The Bisons today announced their second wave of promotional events and giveaways for the 2026 season with a star-studded lineup of added must-attend events!

From amazing giveaways like the Ernie Clement 'Bobble-Card' Giveaway, presented by Equitable Advisors on July 12 and the team's first ever Sliding Mitt Giveaway, presented by SUNY Erie in partnership with All Within My Hands on August 9, to a new twist in the Fastest Fireworks Show of the Season, aptly a part of Race Night on May 14 in partnership with Watkins Glen International & Sahlen's, the Bisons have added a long list of new events to a home schedule already filled plenty of reasons to head down the ballpark this summer.

Promotional Schedule Additions

May 14 (6:05 p.m.): Race Night, in partnership with Watkins Glen International & Sahlen's. The event will feature Race Cars on the Sahlen Field plaza, Watkins Glen Ticket Giveaways and The Fastest Fireworks Show of the Season... when the green flag drops, we set off ALL the fireworks at once. This night also includes $10 Tickets as a Family Value Night.

May 29 (6:05 p.m.): Obscure Jersey Honda fridaynightbash!®, a fan-favorite 'Bash theme where fans can win great prizes based on the obscure jerseys they wear to the game.

May 30 (1:05 p.m.): Flag Football Day, presented by Nissan.

June 14 (1:05 p.m.): Youth Baseball Day and Team Photo Giveaway & Autograph Day with a pregame Autograph Session on the field with the Bisons team.

June 19 (6:35 p.m.): Celery Challenge Giveaway, presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as part of their Celery-brate The Summer fridaynightbash!

July 11 (6:35 p.m.): This year's movie for Vintage Movie Night is 'A League of Their Own,' played pre-game before the Bisons take on the RailRiders wearing their 'The Natural'-themed uniforms.

July 12 (1:05 p.m.): Ernie Clement Bobble-card Giveaway, presented by Equitable Advisors, celebrating the former Bisons infielder & MLB Postseason Record-Breaking Hitter, Ernie Clement.

August 9 (1:05 p.m.): Sliding Mitt Giveaway, presented by SUNY Erie in partnership with All Within My Hands.

$10 Ticket Offer & ALL NEW Family Value Pack

Tickets for all the new events are on sale now at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. This is also the prefect chance for fans to sign up for the new Bisons Text Service, as all fans who sign up by April 13 will receive an exclusive window to purchase any Bisons single-game ticket for only $10 each, including to any of these great new events. Fans can sign up HERE at Bisons.com or by texting BISONS to 883-605-8755.

The Bisons also have an ALL NEW Family Value Pack available, where fans can get 4 Game Tickets & 4 Sahlen's Hot Dogs/Coca-Colas for ANY game this season for just $99 (SAVE 30%). However, there will only be 50 Family Value Packs available per game, so fans should act fast to get their Family Value Pack for their favorite event, including any of the added events announced today.







International League Stories from April 9, 2026

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