Bisons Sweep Syracuse on Wednesday Afternoon

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons used timely hits and quality pitching in both ends of their doubleheader for a sweep against the Syracuse Mets. The Bisons won game one 2-0 and game two 4-3.

Grant Rogers pitched four scoreless innings in his third start for Buffalo. The right-hander was able to use a pair of ground ball double plays to keep Syracuse from scoring in the first two innings. Rogers finished with three strikeouts, allowing three hits and two walks to the Mets. Buffalo's defense turned three total double plays in the first game of the doubleheader.

The Bisons were able to strike first on an infield ground ball. Riley Tirotta's one-out fielder's choice allowed Charles McAdoo to score from third. The young infielder hit a double to get into scoring position before Tirotta's RBI ground ball. That gave Buffalo a 1-0 advantage.

They extended the lead to 2-0 on an error off the glove of Syracuse third baseman Yonny Hernandez. Eloy Jimenez hit a hard ground ball to the left side of the infield that could not be handled, allowing Carlos Mendoza to score. It was the second time he reached base but first time he was able to score.

Brendon Little and Chase Lee combined to preserve the two-run shutout victory. Little pitched a scoreless inning in the top of the fifth, while Lee striking out a pair of batters to end the game. Syracuse had two runners on base in the sixth but were unable to break the shutout bid.

The Bisons were able to score early in game two of the doubleheader, taking advantage of a hit by pitch to the leadoff hitter Mendoza. Rafael Lantigua hit a two-run home run that pushed Buffalo in front 2-0 after an inning.

Yariel Rodriguez started game two for the Bisons and struck out the side in order in the top of the first. The right-hander finished with six strikeouts in two and one-third innings. Rodriguez allowed just one base hit and 1 walk to Syracuse.

The Mets were finally able to score with a one-out double by MJ Melendez in the top of the third inning. The extra-base hit came against Jesse Hahn, allowing Hayden Senger to score and trim the deficit to 2-1. They were able to tie the game at two with an RBI single by Christian Arroyo.

Syracuse would take the lead one batter later when a ball in the dirt allowed Ryan Clifford to advance to third base. An errant throw to the base brought in Clifford and give the Mets a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning.

However, Yohendrick Piñango came through with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to push Buffalo back in front by a run. The homer to right field scored Mendoza and gave Buffalo a 4-3 lead going to the final inning.

Brendan Cellucci made his Bisons debut after being promoted from New Hampshire on Sunday. The left-hander pitched two innings, racking up five strikeouts of the six outs he recorded. The Bisons pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts in game two. Tanner Andrews had three to help secure his first win of the season.

The Bisons and Syracuse will meet at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field for game three of their series. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire begins at 12:45 p.m.







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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