Redbirds Drop Game Two at Knights

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game two of a six-game series at the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) by a 7-3 final score on Wednesday night at Truist Field.

Memphis jumped ahead in the first inning on a center fielder Joshua Báez single. Catcher Leo Bernal smacked his first career Triple-A home run in the top of the ninth inning to cap the Redbird scoring.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (0-1) allowed all seven runs in the third inning. The left-handed pitcher walked three batters, allowed five hits and struck out five. Tink Hence, Chris Roycroft, Ian Bedell and Scott Blewett combined for 6.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Wednesday night's loss marked the first road loss of the season for Memphis after a 4-0 start away from AutoZone Park.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 14 to continue a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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