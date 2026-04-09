RailRiders Rally from 6-0 Deficit to Win 7-6

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders manufactured a come from behind win, 7-6, over the Durham Bulls on their opening night at PNC Field. Every player in the starting nine recorded either a run batted in or a run scored to contribute to the victory.

A pitcher's duel ensued from the start as both Yerry De Los Santos and Logan Workman dialed up their offerings. De Los Santos worked 2.2 innings of clean work allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out five.

RailRiders Zach Messinger entered to finish the third frame and allowed a pair of runs in the fourth. An RBI triple from Durham's Dom Keegan and a sacrifice fly gave them an early advantage. The Bulls tacked on three more in the fourth thanks to three singles, an error, and a balk.

Bradley Hanner came in to pitch the sixth inning. Jacob Melton of the Bulls opened the frame with a base knock and promptly stole second and third. He scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Logan Davidson. It was 6-0 Durham.

In the bottom half, the RailRiders mounted their comeback. Spencer Jones worked a leadoff walk and moved to scoring position on a Seth Brown single. Jones plated the first run of the game for SWB by scoring on a wild pitch. An RBI double from Paul DeJung gave the RailRiders their second.

After Hanner sat down the side 1-2-3, SWB was back for more. Jasson Domínguez reached on an error by MLB rehabber Gavin Lux. Max Schuemann earned a walk and the pair stole bags to get into scoring position. Again, the RailRiders sent a runner home on a wild pitch and they were able to add another thanks to a sacrifice fly from Yanquiel Fernández. SWB trailed just 6-4 after seven.

The home team completed their comeback and more during the eighth frame. Ernesto Martínez Jr. got a base on balls and another Bulls error put DeJung aboard. Two separate balks from reliever Luis Guerrero (L, 0-1)(BS, 1) pushed the fifth and sixth runners across home to tie things up. But it was the sacrifice fly from Oswaldo Cabrera that gave the RailRiders a 7-6 advantage.

Kervin Castro (S, 2) came on in the ninth and, after allowing the tying run aboard, induced two groundouts for his second save of the season. Danny Watson (W, 1-0) took the win, his first of the season. Durham's Workman went five quiet frames allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series against the Durham Bulls for Opening Week tomorrow at PNC Field. Gates open at 5:30 on Thursday with first pitch from Yankees #22 prospect Brendan Beck slated for 6:35. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 7-3







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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