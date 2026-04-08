Breakout Performance for Dayan Frias Wednesday

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Columbus Clippers got a breakout performance from third baseman Dayan Frias on Wednesday against the WooSox, but dropped the contest 8-5.

Frias had three hits on the afternoon, including a double. The switch-hitter from Colombia also collected a pair of RBI.

Columbus jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. Nolan Jones got the scoring underway with an early RBI single, which was immediately followed with a two-run single off the bat of Kody Huff.

Unfortunately that lead evaporated, and the Clippers didn't score again until Frias knocked in two in the top of the 8th inning, tying the game 5-5.

Right-handed starter Pedro Avila allowed just one run over 3.0 innings while striking out a pair. Lefty Steven Pérez (0-1) was saddled with the loss after giving up three runs in the bottom of the 8th.

The loss Wednesday gives Columbus a record of 7-4 this season, while Worcester improves to 7-3.

The Clippers and Red Sox meet again on Thursday. Columbus returns home for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on April 14, make sure you don't miss the week full of special promotions and ticket offers when the Clippers host the Iowa Cubs at Huntington Park!







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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