SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 8, 2026

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







HAPPY HOME OPENER!

Durham Bulls (2-7) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6-3)

April 8, 2026 | Game 10 | Home Game 1| PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Logan Workman (0-2, 13.50) vs RH Yerry De Los Santos

Workman (4/2 vs LHV): 0-1, 4.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 7 SO

De Los Santos (4/1 @ ROC): 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 HR, 0 BB, 6 SO, 72 P

SUNDAY'S NEWS

ROCHESTER, NY (April 5, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Rochester Red Wings 16-5 at ESL Ballpark on Sunday afternoon to win their fourth straight game. Eight out of nine players had multi-hit games for the RailRiders, paced by Ali Sanchez with three hits and two walks.

Oswaldo Cabrera launched a 3-2 fastball into the bullpen in right to give the RailRiders a 1-0 edge two batters in. The Red Wings responded in the bottom of the first. Luis Gil walked the bases full, and Andres Chapparo singled in a pair to give Rochester the lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated three in the top of the second. Ernesto Martinez Jr. drilled a solo home run to right-center, tying the game with a 413-foot blast. Jonathan Ornelas and Jasson Dominguez added run-scoring singles to retake the lead at 4-2. Rochester again answered with a solo home run off the bat of Zack Short to narrow the lead to one. The RailRiders tallied a run in the top half of the third without the benefit of a base hit. Bryce Montes de Oca hit Seth Brown, walked Sanchez, and hit Braden Shewmake to load the bases. Ornelas worked a five-pitch walk to bring in Brown and build a 5-3 advantage.

Yanquiel Fernandez tripled with two outs in the fourth and scored on a throwing error to tack on a run. In the fifth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases on a pair of hits and a walk. Spencer Jones skyed a grand slam just beyond the 390-mark in left-center for a 10-3 lead. Gil worked 4.2 innings on 90 pitches, allowing three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added five runs in the eighth. Fernandez singled home Cabrera, Sanchez hit a three-run homer off infielder Phillip Glasser, and Dominguez drove in Shewmake for a 15-3 lead. Sanchez drove in Jones in the ninth to cap the RailRiders' scoring. Rochester tallied two more in the bottom of the ninth. Yovanny Cruz (2-0) earned the win. Andry Lara (0-1) allowed the first four runs in the loss. Sanchez and Jones keyed the attack with four runs batted in apiece as seven players drove in at least one run.

NEWS & NOTES

GETTING THERE FIRST - SWB is back to putting their offense on the board first, having done so in every game but one so far. The team has a winning record of 6-2 when they score first on the night. Even crazier, the RailRiders have put the initial run on the board in the first inning in five of their nine games thus far.

HOMER HEAVEN - During the RailRiders nine game road trip to start the season, the team smacked seventeen home runs. This was paced by five off the bat of Yanquiel Fernández. Nine players have had at least one homer including two each from Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones. Jones also recorded a grand slam along with Ernesto Martínez Jr against Rochester. SWB has the second most long balls in Triple-A, second only to the Iowa Cubs who have 21.

CRUZ IS CRUSIN' - Reliver Yovanny Cruz has started the summer with a perfect 2-0 record. On Sunday he notched his second win of the season thanks to his 1.1 innings of clean work. The righty struck out three and stranded two inherited runners on the basepaths. In three total appearances, Cruz has not allowed an earned run in 4.1 frames on just one hit and one walk with seven total strikeouts. It is his first season in the Yankees organization and in Triple-A ball after being signed as a Minor League Free Agent on November 8, 2025.

ROAD WARRIORS - The RailRiders took both series on their season-opening road trip to establish a winning record. After recording the victory on Opening Day, the team left Buffalo up 2-1. SWB lost the first two in Rochester but flipped the script and took the next four. The team is 6-3 as they begin a week long series at PNC Field against the Durham Bulls.

RELIEVER RELIEF - We keep saying it, but it deserves to be said. The RailRiders bullpen has been really good this season. They have the lowest earned run average in the International League in nine total games. The bullpen holds a 2.45 ERA in 36.2 innings, garnering five wins and three saves. SWB relievers have allowed just eight ten runs while striking out 41 batters. The RailRiders are also the only team in all of Triple-A whose bullpen has not let up any home runs.

DOUBLE DIGIT FUN - While on the road at ESL Ballpark, the RailRiders won two games by scoring double digit runs. In game two of the doubleheader on Friday, SWB played 17 total runs, including six in the 5th and 7th frame. Even more impressive was that this was only a seven-inning contest. On Sunday, the team was victorious 16-5 scoring in all but two frames. They recorded their most hits on the season with 18 as everyone in the starting lineup had at least one. The RailRiders have scored 62 runs on the season, good for third most in Triple-A. They have given up just 33 runs making the differential +29.

AGAINST THE BULLS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is facing the Durham Bulls for the for the third straight season. The RailRiders fell four games to two in the series last year. And, the Bulls lead the all time games record 103-96.







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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