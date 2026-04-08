New Food Features Set to Delight in 2026 at PNC Field

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Legends Global, the official food, beverage and merchandise partner of the RailRiders, are thrilled to unveil new food fare and beverage options slated for the 2026 season.

"Part of the experience at every baseball game is what you can eat and drink, and we are excited for the menu selections Legends Global has in store this season," said Shawn Reilly, Team President & General Manager of the RailRiders. "From the new partners to food items, beer bats and so much more, every aspect is crucial to making sure the fan experience is top-notch. Every bite should be delicious and every sip refreshing! It's part of what will make every game even better at PNC Field."

Corona Premier Cantina

The Corona Premier Cantina is a refreshing take on right field, offering Corona Premier and Modelo on draft, Draft Beer Bats and Frozen Drink Bats with two delicious flavors - Strawberry and lemonade!

Jaindl Smokehouse

Located in right field, Jaindl Smokehouse will feature Turkey Legs, Smoked Turkey Breast Platters, Loaded Mac & Cheese with the Turkey BBQ in an SWB Mini Helmet, Turkey BBQ Sandwiches, Brisket BBQ Sandwiches, Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwiches and Turkey Sticks.

Sizzle City

Sizzle City is a new sausage portable cart on the first base side that will offer Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage. Chorizo with Pico de Gallo. Bratwurst, Italian Sausage & Peppers, Jaindl Italian Turkey Sausage and Sahlen's Jumbo Dogs.

Electric City Stand

Two great additions to the Electric City stand are set to debut in 2026 - the Sliced Pork Sandwich and the Kielbasa Cheesesteak. They are sure to delight.

Revello's Old Forge Pizza

Revello's is back, offering their 3-Cut Red, 3-Cut Red with Pepperoni, 3-Cut White and Garlic Bread.

Dog Out

The Dog Out hot dog portable will have its usual fare with new options. The Grand Slamma Jamma is a Sahlen's footlong topped with pulled pork, smoky bacon jam and crispy French's fried onions. The Neon Dog is a Sahlen's footlong with vibrant green Chicago-style relish, tangy pickled onions and zesty banana peppers.

Hard Ice Cream

Hard ice cream is making a comeback to PNC Field and will be featured at our Funnel Cake portable, where it can be paired with a freshly made funnel cake! What's better than a funnel cake and a fresh scoop of hard vanilla ice cream?

Lemonade

The Lemonade portable has several new offerings AND a new location in the outfield!

Dirty Sodas

Dirty sodas make their debut at the ballpark this season. With several ways to customize your soda, it's sure to be a hit with all the kids!

Additionally, Jaindl Turkey Burgers will be available at Boxcar Burgers and the Electric City Stand. Fans will be able to indulge with a new 170-ounce popcorn bucket. Beef Brisket Nachos have been added to the menu after the success of the Pulled Pork Nachos. Walking Tacos have been added to the Nacho stand located on the third base side as well.

The Bleacher Creature got a makeover and became the Bleacher Creature Fizz. What was once a mocktail is now a fun drink for the kids and comes in a fun CHAMP-themed collectible souvenir cup with a matching straw.

Our suite options have received some upgrades as well, including the ability to pre-order merchandise, Revello's trays, and several items from the Jaindl Smokehouse, including Pulled Turkey BBQ, Turkey Burgers, Carved Turkey Breast, Turkey Sausage & Peppers and Turkey Legs.

For tickets, promotional information or more details on all the new fare and their locations at PNC Field, visit www.swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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