Bats Blanked 5-0 in Wednesday Matinee

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats offense was shut out for the first time all season, held to just a pair of hits by four Indianapolis Indians pitchers in a 5-0 loss.

Bats starter Julian Aguiar and Indianapolis righty Noah Davis each began the game in fine form. Aguiar (L, 0-1) stranded runners on base in the first two innings and didn't allow a hit for the first three innings.

With two outs and nobody on in the fourth, the game unraveled for Aguiar. A single from Rafael Flores Jr. was the Indians' first hit of the game. Two hitters later, former Bat Davis Wendzel got the Indians on the board with an RBI double. Nick Cimillo added a two-run single, giving the home team a 3-0 lead. Aguiar's start came to an end after four innings, allowing three runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts to suffer the loss.

The Indians added two more in the fifth on a home run from Esmerlyn Valdez off Sam Benschoter to make it 5-0.

Louisville's offense was stymied all day following an eight-run outburst on Tuesday. Dayne Leonard recorded one of the Bats' two hits, a single, in his Triple-A debut.

Next Game: Thursday, April 9, 6:35 p.m. E.T. at Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel (0-1, 8.22) vs. Indians LHP Nick Dombkowski (0-0, 7.88)







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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