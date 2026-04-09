Pitcher's Duel Ends In Extra-Inning Loss

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (3-8) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (5-6), 7-1, in 11 innings on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. Jacksonville put up all seven runs in the 11th inning to put away the Tides.

Dean Kremer made the start for Norfolk, lasting 4.2 scoreless innings and allowed five hits and no walks while striking out six batters. He threw 78 pitches, 53 for strikes.

The Tides pitching staff struck out 16 batters over 11 innings. However, Jacksonville exploded for seven runs on five hits in the 11th inning to put away the Tides.

It's a quick turnaround for the two teams, playing at 12:05 pm on Thursday. RHP Trey Gibson is the probable for Norfolk, while LHP Patrick Monteverde is the probable for Jacksonville.







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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