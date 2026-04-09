Pitcher's Duel Ends In Extra-Inning Loss
Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (3-8) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (5-6), 7-1, in 11 innings on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. Jacksonville put up all seven runs in the 11th inning to put away the Tides.
Dean Kremer made the start for Norfolk, lasting 4.2 scoreless innings and allowed five hits and no walks while striking out six batters. He threw 78 pitches, 53 for strikes.
The Tides pitching staff struck out 16 batters over 11 innings. However, Jacksonville exploded for seven runs on five hits in the 11th inning to put away the Tides.
It's a quick turnaround for the two teams, playing at 12:05 pm on Thursday. RHP Trey Gibson is the probable for Norfolk, while LHP Patrick Monteverde is the probable for Jacksonville.
International League Stories from April 8, 2026
- Redbirds Drop Game Two at Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls Can't Hold 6-0 Lead - Durham Bulls
- Seven-Run 11th Leads Jacksonville to Fourth Straight Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders Rally from 6-0 Deficit to Win 7-6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Pitcher's Duel Ends In Extra-Inning Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Offense Stymied in Shutout Loss to Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Schultz Shines in 7-3 Win over Memphis - Charlotte Knights
- Fuentes Dominant as Stripers Silence Sounds 5-0 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Felix Reyes Goes Deep But 'Pigs Fall to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings Use Five-Run Sixth, Take Down Lehigh Valley 6-3 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Sweep Syracuse on Wednesday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- Offense Goes Cold, Tong Finishes Strong But Mets Drop Doubleheader - Syracuse Mets
- Iowa's 12 Runs Too Much for Omaha - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Offense Gets Hot, Defeat Omaha 12-4 - Iowa Cubs
- April 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Get past Columbus, 8-5 to Win Wednesday Matinee at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Breakout Performance for Dayan Frias Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- Jumbo Shrimp, Aardwolf Introduce New Big Shrimpin' Lager - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- New Food Features Set to Delight in 2026 at PNC Field - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians Earn First Home Win with Shutout of Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Blanked 5-0 in Wednesday Matinee - Louisville Bats
- Atlanta Braves Catcher Sean Murphy to Rehab with Gwinnett - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 8 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 8, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- All New Nitro Circus Tour Comes to Durham Bulls Athletic Park - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Valera Leads Clippers to Rout of WooSox Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- Hassell III's Four-Hit Game Powers Red Wings Past IronPigs - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.