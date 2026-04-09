Fuentes Dominant as Stripers Silence Sounds 5-0
Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Didier Fuentes dominated in his second start of the season, tossing 6.0 innings of scoreless baseball to lead the Gwinnett Stripers (7-4) to a 5-0 shutout of the Nashville Sounds (5-5) on Wednesday night at Gwinnett Field. A decisive four-run fifth inning was highlighted by two-out RBI hits from DaShawn Keirsey Jr., Jim Jarvis, and Jair Camargo.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers were held quiet by the Sounds until two outs in the fifth when Chadwick Tromp reached on a walk. One batter later, Keirsey Jr. got the hit parade started with an RBI triple to left-center. Jarvis followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0. After Brett Wisely and Rowdy Tellez reached to load the bases, Camargo won a 10-pitch battle with a scorched RBI single into left field, making it 4-0 Stripers. Gwinnett tacked on one more in the eighth on a Nashville error. Following the masterful outing of Fuentes (W, 1-0), Victor Mederos and Ian Hamilton added scoreless relief to finish the two-hit shutout.
Key Contributors: Camargo (2-for-4, 2 RBI, SB) recorded his first multi-hit game of the season, while Keirsey Jr. (1-for-2, BB, RBI) extended his hitting streak to five with his fifth-inning triple. Fuentes dazzled in the win (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 SO), extending his scoreless streak to 9.2 innings to start the year in Triple-A. For Nashville, Luke Adams recorded the team's only two hits.
Noteworthy: Jarvis went 1-for-3 with a walk to extend his team-best on-base streak to 11 games. Fuentes has a 0.54 ERA (1 ER in 16.2 IP), 0.84 WHIP, and .164 BAA in three career starts at Gwinnett Field. Stripers' pitchers are 7-1 with a 2.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and .184 BAA over the last eight games since March 31.
Next Game (Thursday, April 9): Gwinnett Stripers vs Nashville Sounds, 7:05 p.m. at Gwinnett Field. RHP Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 2.70 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Logan Henderson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Sounds. It's Throwback Thursday as the Stripers throw back the prices (and the themes) with $2 Sahlen's hot dogs and $3 domestic beers. TV Broadcast: 7:00 pm on Peachtree Sports Network. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
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