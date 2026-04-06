Homestand Highlights; Stripers Hosting "Sporty" Second Homestand

Published on April 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Gwinnett Field for their second homestand of the year from April 7-12, a six-game series vs. the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers). A "sporty" week of promotions includes the return of Golf Night (April 10), as well as an appearance from famous video game character Pablo Sanchez during Backyard Baseball Night (April 11).

The series also includes the season's first 5-4-3 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs (April 7) and Wet Nose Wednesday (April 8), and Rock and Roll Night as the theme for Throwback Thursday (April 9).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, April 7 vs. Nashville (6:35 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

- 5-4-3 Tuesday, Presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs: Come out to the ballpark every Tuesday for $5 off select tickets, $5 domestic beers & souvenir sodas, $4 large popcorn & nachos, and $3 Sahlen's hot dogs.

Wednesday, April 8 vs. Nashville (6:35 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your four-legged friend to Gwinnett Field! It's free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Berm.

Thursday, April 9 vs. Nashville (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Throwback Thursday: We're throwing back the prices (and the theme) with $2 Sahlen's hot dogs and $3 domestic beers.

- Rock and Roll Night: It's time to dust off the old vinyl records for our first Throwback Thursday music theme of the year honoring the legends of Rock! Enjoy both a pregame performance and National Anthem from Lincoln Pope on his electric guitar. Pose for photos in front of our vintage Vinyl Record Wall on the Main Concourse.

Friday, April 10 vs. Nashville (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Golf Night: FORE! Tee off your weekend with "Stripers Open" Golf Night. Test your short game skills with Putt Putt on The Berm from 5:30-8:30pm. Select fans will be selected to battle a Stripers player in a pregame Closest to the Pin Challenge!

- Fireworks Friday, presented by Akins Ford: A spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky after the game (weather permitting).

Saturday, April 11 vs. Nashville (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Backyard Baseball Night: Immerse yourself in the classic video game series "Backyard Baseball," featuring an appearance from the game's most famous character, Pablo Sanchez!

- Backyard Baseball Specialty Jersey Auction: Stripers' players and coaches will don specialty Backyard Baseball themed jerseys. Autographed, game-worn jerseys will be available at GoStripers.com during and after the game, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting a dedicated non-profit.

Sunday, April 12 vs. Nashville (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

- Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial: Kick the afternoon off with Pre-Game Catch on the Field, and end it with Kids Run the Bases. It's fun for the family all day long!

Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. For a full list of 2026 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.







International League Stories from April 6, 2026

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