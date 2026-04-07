Red Wings LHP Andrew Alvarez Named IL Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Office of Major League Baseball has announced that Rochester Red Wings left-handed pitcher ANDREW ALVAREZ has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the period March 31 to April 6.

Alvarez delivered a dominant performance on April 2 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, tossing 5.0 shutout innings while allowing just one hit. The Nationals' farmhand struck out 10 batters and issued just one walk, setting the tone early and keeping the RailRiders off balance throughout his outing. Alvarez is one of just two Triple-A pitchers to strike out double-digit batters in an outing this season.

The 25-year-old left-hander has emerged as a key piece of Rochester's pitching staff to open the 2026 campaign, turning in one of the most dominant individual starts in the league during the season's opening series. Alvarez is one of just four Rochester pitchers since at least 2004 to record 10 or more strikeouts in 5.0 innings or fewer, and the first since Michael Soroka on May 2, 2025, against Lehigh Valley. He is also the only pitcher in that span to accomplish the feat twice, having previously done so on September 22, 2024, against Iowa.

Furthermore, Alvarez is the first International League pitcher to strike out at least 10 batters while allowing one hit in 5.0 innings or fewer since Allan Winans did so with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 23, 2025, and the first Red Wing to reach that benchmark since at least 2004.

This marks Alvarez's first International League Pitcher of the Week honor and makes him the first Red Wing to earn weekly pitching honors since the 2025 season. He becomes the latest in a growing list of Rochester pitchers recognized since the club became a Washington Nationals affiliate in 2021.







International League Stories from April 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.