WooSox Announce Full Summer Promotional Schedule

Published on April 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Ceddanne Rafaela with the Worcester Red Sox

(Worcester Red Sox) Ceddanne Rafaela with the Worcester Red Sox(Worcester Red Sox)

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox, whose "5th Anniversary Season" at Polar Park began March 27, will put single game tickets for June through September on sale tomorrow, April 7, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at woosox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office at 100 Madison St., or by calling (508) 500-8888.

For the second straight year, tickets start at just $5 when purchased in person in advance, and for the first time in club history, Polar Park is home of the 16-oz drafts for just $5. In addition to beer, the WooSox have introduced family-friendly "Smiley Meals" in an artistically-designed box that includes a hot dog or cheeseburger, chips, a drink, and a fun trinket for just $10, or, chicken tenders, fries, a drink, and a trinket for only $12.

A trio of bobblehead giveaways headlines the summer promotions in WooSox '26, beginning with "Clara the Heart of the Commonwealth," presented by ckSmithSuperior, on Heart Health Awareness Day, Sunday, June 7 ("6-7" in youth lingo).

Bobbleheads depicting Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winners and WooSox alumni Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela follow on Sunday, July 12, and Sunday, August 9, respectively. Abreu's is presented by Manny's Appliances and Rafaela's is presented by Worcester Regional Airport. The first 5,000 fans will receive the gifts at each of the three giveaway dates.

To celebrate America's 250th birthday, the first 5,000 fans can enjoy a WooSox tricorn hat giveaway, presented by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, on Friday, June 26, when the night concludes with UniBank Fireworks featuring a Heartland/Yacht Rock theme.

The WooSox will also introduce three new alternative identities in 2026, two of which pay tribute to the City of Worcester, and one that pays homage to the club's 50-year history in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The WooSox debut their "Art of the Woo" jerseys on 508 Day, Friday, May 8, then transform into the Worcester Kelley Squares on Saturday, June 27, and finally the Pawtucket Hot Wieners on PawSox Heritage Day, Saturday, July 25.

The most popular promotion in club history, UniBank Fireworks, returns every Friday night. Additional summertime themes include "Luck of the Irish" on June 5, "NickelCreed" on July 10, "Pirates, Princes, and Princesses" (Disney favorites) on July 24, "Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! The Best of the British Invasion" on August 7, "Karaoke Hits" on August 14, "Emo/Pop Punk" on August 28, and "Love Is All You Need" on Pride Night, September 18.

Sunset Catches on the Field again follow each Saturday afternoon game (4:05 p.m.), and Kids Run the Bases punctuate Sunday afternoon games (1:05 p.m.).

On most Saturday afternoons before a game, fans with tickets can enjoy a complimentary lunch in the DCU Club while enjoying well-known speakers at the Larry Lucchino Writers Series.

On UniBank Women in Sports Day Saturday, June 27, fans can hear from renowned baseball writer Jane Leavy, whose discussion will be moderated by Milton native and former Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill, whose 21 years in the big leagues also included stints with 13 other clubs.

Other returning promotions include Taco & Tequila Tuesdays, presented by Teremana, when fans can enjoy a Whopping Walking Taco and a margarita for $15 at right field's Nacho Nacho Man stand. Fans can bring their pups to Polar Park every Tail-Waggin' Tuesday. New this year, on A.A.R.P. Tuesdays, members who show their A.A.R.P. card at the Ticket Office receive two complimentary GA tickets.

Every First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, first responders receive four complimentary GA tickets when presenting their credentials at the Ticket Office.

The WooSox will again celebrate various cultures by hosting nine Heritage Nights and six Los Wepas de Worcester games, presented by Modelo. They are Greek Heritage on June 4, Irish Heritage on June 5, Caribbean Heritage on June 25, Jewish Heritage on June 28, Southeast Asian Heritage on July 11, Indian Heritage on July 24, Portuguese Heritage on August 5; Korean Heritage on August 15, and African Heritage on August 28.

The WooSox transform into Los Wepas de Worcester on July 8, July 12, August 4, August 14, August 27, and September 15.

The WooSox, who draw fans from all over Massachusetts and New England, will honor a record 39 towns on 23 Town Takeover dates: Uxbridge on June 4, Natick on June 5, Holden on June 7, Oxford and Maynard on June 24, Auburn on June 25, Charlton on June 26, Shrewsbury on July 7, Fitchburg on July 9, Spencer on July 10, Framingham on July 11, Sturbridge and Westminster on July 21, Battle of the Boroughs (Northborough, Southborough, Marlborough, and Westborough) on July 22, Hardwick and New Braintree on July 22, Millbury and Groton on August 5, Southbridge on August 7, Boylston on August 9, Battle of the Brookfields (Brookfield, North Brookfield, East Brookfield, and West Brookfield) on August 9, Grafton on August 13, Leicester on August 16, Leominster on August 25, and the Wachusett Region (Princeton, Rutland, Sterling, Paxton, and Holden) on September 19.

In addition to "Tail-Waggin' Tuesdays," Polar Park pups can attend Bark in the Park, presented by the Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester, on July 25 and September 19, featuring pre-game doggy parades around the warning track. Following a successful inaugural Purr in the Park in 2025, fans can once again bring their cats to the game on Thursday, June 4.

A list of the full summer promotional schedule, organized by homestand, follows.

JUNE IS BUSTING OUT ALL OVER: June 2-7, against the Buffalo Bisons, Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays (Peanut Allergy-Friendly Week, when no peanut products will be sold or permitted anywhere in the ballpark, which will have undergone a deep cleaning the week before)

1. Tuesday, June 2: ALS Awareness Night.

2. Wednesday, June 3: AbbVie STEM Day.

3. Thursday, June 4: Purr in the Park, when fans who purchase a special ticket package can bring their cat to the game; Greek Heritage Night.

4. Friday, June 5: Natick Town Takeover (3-time Town Takeover Champions), presented by Rodenhiser; Irish Heritage Night; "Luck of the Irish" UniBank Fireworks.

5. Saturday, June 6: WooSox Scholars Day; WooSox Youth Clinic, by Rob Levine Law; Most Improved Student Day.

6. Sunday, June 7: Holden Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Clara Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by ckSmithSuperior, for the first 5,000 fans; Heart Health Awareness Day.

SUMMER IS SERVED: June 23-28, against the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers

1. Tuesday, June 23: A Celebration of Juneteenth (WooSox are on the road on June 19)

2. Wednesday, June 24: Oxford Town Takeover; Maynard Town Takeover.

3. Thursday, June 25: Auburn Town Takeover; Caribbean Heritage Night.

4. Friday, June 26: Heartland/Yacht Rock UniBank Fireworks; tricorn hat giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care; Charlton Town Takeover.

5. Saturday, June 27: Debut of the Worcester Kelley Squares alternate identity; UniBank Women in Sports Day (featuring author Jane Leavy and moderator Rich Hill); Best Buddies Day, presented by Teddie Peanut Butter; WooSox Youth Clinic, presented by Rob Levine Law; Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD.

6. Sunday, June 28: Jewish Heritage Day.

AMERICA'S 250TH: Polar Park presents a grand 4th of July UniBank Fireworks extravaganza, even though the team is on the road; July 7-12, against the Rochester Red Wings, Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals

1. Tuesday, July 7: Massachusetts Lottery State of Winning Night, when lucky fans can win cash prizes; Shrewsbury Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser.

2. Wednesday, July 8: Los Wepas de Worcester, presented by Modelo (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia).

3. Thursday, July 9: Fitchburg Town Takeover.

4. Friday, July 10: NickelCreed UniBank Fireworks; Spencer Town Takeover.

5. Saturday, July 11: Faith & Family Day; WooSox Youth Clinic, presented by Rob Levine Law; Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD; Southeast Asian Heritage; Framingham Town Takeover.

6. Sunday, July 12: Wilyer Abreu Rawlings Gold Glove bobblehead giveaway, presented by Manny's Appliances; Los Wepas de Worcester, presented by Modelo (Dominican Republic).

FISHERMEN'S DELIGHT: July 21-26, against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins

1. Tuesday, July 21: Sturbridge Town Takeover; Westminster Town Takeover;

2. Wednesday, July 22: Battle of the Boroughs (Northboro, Southboro, Marlboro, Westboro); Hardwick & New Braintree Town Takeover; Jimmy Fund Night.

3. Thursday, July 23: TBA.

4. Friday, July 24: Indian Heritage Night; UniBank Fireworks: Pirates, Princes, and Princesses (Disney favorites).

5. Saturday, July 25: Bark in the Park, presented by the Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester; WooSox Youth Clinic, presented by Rob Levine Law; Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD; PawSox Heritage Day: the WooSox dress as the Pawtucket Hot Wieners.

6. Sunday, July 26: Home Run for Life, presented by UMass Memorial Health.

HOT AUGUST NIGHTS: August 4-9, against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies

1. Tuesday, August 4: Los Wepas de Worcester, presented by Modelo.

2. Wednesday, August 5: Portuguese Heritage Night; Millbury Town Takeover; Groton Town Takeover.

3. Thursday, August 6: Anime Night.

4. Friday, August 7: Southbridge Town Takeover; UniBank Fireworks: Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! The Best of the British Invasion.

5. Saturday, August 8: Seven Hills Ability Day; WooSox Youth Clinic, presented by Rob Levine Law; Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD.

6. Sunday, August 9: Ceddanne Rafaela Rawlings Gold Glove bobblehead giveaway, presented by Worcester Regional Airport; Boylston Town Takeover; Battle of the Brookfields.

THE DOG DAYS OF SUMMER: August 11-16, against the Buffalo Bisons, Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays

1. Tuesday, August 11: Prostate Cancer Awareness Night; Country Bank WooStars;

2. Wednesday, August 12: TBA.

3. Thursday, August 13: Grafton Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Gardner Town Takeover; Eye Health Awareness.

4. Friday, August 14: Los Wepas de Worcester, presented by Modelo (Puerto Rico to honor Roberto Clemente's birthday, which is Aug. 18); UniBank Fireworks: Karaoke Hits (fans encouraged to sing along).

5. Saturday, August 15: Korean Heritage Day.

6. Sunday, August 16: Leicester Town Takeover; Hanover Insurance Strikeout Hunger Day.

BATTLING THE EMPIRE BEFORE WE GO BACK TO SCHOOL: August 25-30, against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees

1. Tuesday, August 25: Leominster Town Takeover.

2. Wednesday, August 26: Fallon Health Silver Slugger Day, when seniors enjoy discounts at concessions.

3. Thursday, August 27: Los Wepas de Worcester (Brazil), presented by Modelo.

4. Friday, August 28: African Heritage Night; Emo/Pop Punk UniBank Fireworks.

5. Saturday, August 29: Make-A-Wish Day; Overdose Awareness Day.

6. Sunday, August 30: Going Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Day, presented by UMass Memorial Health.

FAN APPRECIATION WEEK: September 15-20, against the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays

1. Tuesday, September 15: Los Wepas de Worcester (Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama), presented by Modelo.

2. Wednesday, September 16: Fan Appreciation Week prizes for fans..

3. Thursday, September 17: Fan Appreciation Week prizes for fans.

4. Friday, September 18: Pride at the Park, presented by George's Coney Island; Love Is All You Need UniBank Fireworks.

5. Saturday, September 19: Bark in the Park, presented by the Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester; Wachusett Town Takeover (Princeton, Rutland, Sterling, Paxton, Holden).

6. Sunday, September 20: Season Finale. On-Field Autograph Day, presented by DCU, when all fans receive a complimentary Team Photo giveaway; Shirts Off Their Backs ceremony from players to fans; Endless Sunset Catch on the Field; Kids Run the Bases.

THE LARRY LUCCHINO WRITERS SERIES (held inside the DCU Club at Polar Park on Saturdays from 1:00 - 2:30 pm)

April 11: Dan Shaughnessy-Baseball Hall of Fame journalist for the Boston Globe May 9: Justine Siegal-Pioneer and Commissioner of Women's Professional Baseball League May 23: Ron Shelton-Rochester Red Wings infielder who went on to write and direct "Bull Durham." June 6: Ron Darling-Yale educated Millbury native and St. John's grad who has enjoyed a stellar career as Major League Baseball pitcher and broadcaster. June 27: Jane Leavy with Rich Hill-Accomplished journalist and author of landmark books about Sandy Koufax and Babe Ruth, together with longtime Major Leaguer and Milton native. July 25: Melissa Ludtke-Pioneering, barrier-breaking baseball journalist August 15: Steve Buckley-Longtime Boston baseball scribe for the Boston Herald and now The Athletic.

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International League Stories from April 6, 2026

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