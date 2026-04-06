New England Patriots Quarterback Tommy DeVito and Agent Sean Stellato to Appear at Polar Park on Saturday, April 11th on Italian Heritage Day

Published on April 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester, MA -- The WooSox will welcome two popular Italian Americans from the world of football to Worcester on Saturday, April 11th when the WooSox host the Columbus Clippers at 4:05 pm on Italian Heritage Day at Polar Park.

Tommy DeVito is the backup quarterback for the defending AFC Champion and six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

Despite not being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, DeVito, following a standout collegiate career at Syracuse University and the University of Illinois, impressed scouts at the East-West Shrine Game and his pro day. Shortly thereafter, he would sign with his hometown team, the New York Giants, as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2023. Initially on the practice squad, DeVito was elevated to the active roster midway through the season due to a string of quarterback injuries. From there, a local legend was born.

DeVito's gritty performances, New Jersey swagger, and unique backstory quickly captured the hearts of Giants fans and the national media. His nickname, "Tommy Cutlets," inspired by his Italian heritage and love for homemade chicken cutlets, became a viral sensation. With his parents cheering from the stands and his humble charm on full display, DeVito became an unexpected cultural icon. The Giants leaned into the moment-fans wore "Tommy Cutlets" shirts, Italian flags flew in the stands, and DeVito's name trended nationwide. One of the most memorable games of the 2023 season came on "Monday Night Football" against the Green Bay Packers, when DeVito led a thrilling two-minute drill to set up the game-winning field goal in a 24-22 victory.

Following a strong 2025 preseason with the Giants when he completed 30 of 38 passes (78.9%) for 323 yards, 4 touchdowns, and just one interception, Tommy was claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots. He stepped into the QB3 role behind star Drake Maye and veteran Josh Dobbs and this offseason was recently upgraded to back up Maye after Dobbs was released. DeVito's accuracy, poise under pressure, and prior starting experience with the

Giants give the Patriots a low-risk, high-upside backup who can support Maye and step in as needed to keep the Patriots offense moving.

Sean Stellato, the founder and president of Stellato Sports, has become as famous (or more) than many of the current NFL players who he represents. Stellato, a husband, father of four, Hall of Famer, former Division 1 athlete, and

author, often cuts a dashing profile in his pinstriped suits and fedoras. His personal touch as a confidant to his athletes and as an inspirational figure to those who speak with him sets him apart.

The Salem, MA native founded Stellato Sports in 2013 as the firm's sole agent. He has represented more than 100 NFL players including 19 Super Bowl champions. His current notable NFL clients include: Tommy DeVito (New England Patriots), Ifeatu Melifonwu (Miami Dolphins), Wande Owens (Buffalo Bills), Andrew DePaola (Minnesota Vikings), and Chris Manhertz (NY Giants).

An author and motivational speaker, Sean has been inducted into the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame, the Frederick Gunn School Hall of Fame, the Massachusetts Italian American Sports Hall of Fame, and the Salem (MA) High School Hall of Fame where he was a standout quarterback in 1994.

Stellato's appearance in the crowd at Met Life Stadium in 2023 during Tommy DeVito's signature victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football wearing his signature fedora went viral. He and his agency's success and influence has been featured on Fox Business, CNN, The New York Times, and People Magazine.

Tickets for Italian Heritage Day on April 11th and all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from April 6, 2026

New England Patriots Quarterback Tommy DeVito and Agent Sean Stellato to Appear at Polar Park on Saturday, April 11th on Italian Heritage Day - Worcester Red Sox

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