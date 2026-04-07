Iowa Cubs Begin Six-Game Homestand against Omaha

Published on April 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







The Iowa Cubs begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday at 6:38 P.M. against the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. This week, the Cubs have several promotions and highlights as they continue International League play.

Tuesday April 7 features our first Twos-Days promotion of the season. Get two Upper Reserved tickets, two pizza slices, two 16oz domestic canned beers or bottled soft drinks for just $48. Redeem the offer at the Pizza Den down the first base side of the concourse. At the Iowa Cubs Team Store, all '47 Brand Merchandise is 20% off.

Wednesday April 8 is highlighted by our Noons at Noon promotion. Get an upper reserved ticket and two High Noons (12 oz.) for just $26 (after fees).

On Thursday April 9 we will wear our Iowa Oaks jerseys for the first time this season and don the iconic powder blue uniforms. Additionally, Fully Loaded Thursday allows fans to get an upper reserved ticket ($20 value) + a $15 food and beverage credit for just $25 (after fees).

On Friday April 10, U.S. Olympic Speed Skater and West Des Moines native Zach Stoppelmoor will be doing a meet and greet right as doors open at 6:00 PM. The event will take place inside Gate B on the concourse up until 6:40 PM. Stay postgame for a special Friday Night Fireworks show presented by MediaCom.

On Saturday April 11, come on down pregame for Catch on the Field presented by Des Moines Prep. Arrive right as the gates open and head to the end of the home dugout to access the field. We'll provide the baseballs, you bring the energy!

To wrap up the homestand on Sunday April 12, our Bike to the Ballpark ticket promotion presented by BikeWorld and Nutrl, offers fans to get an upper reserved ticket and a domestic draft (20 oz) or premium draft beer (16 oz) for just $24. The Family Fun Pack, presented by Coca Cola, gets you four upper reserved tickets, four Cubbie dogs, and four soft drinks (20oz) for $80 (after fees). You can call the ticket office to get additional tickets. After the game, stay for Kids Run the Bases presented by Blank Children's Hospital. Kids can take a lap around the bases and enter through the gate at the far end of the visiting team dugout. They will exit behind home plate.

First pitch times are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, April 7: 6:38 P.M.

Wednesday, April 8: 12:08 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)

Thursday, April 9: 12:08 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)

Friday, April 10: 7:08 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)

Saturday, April 11: 3:08 P.M.

Sunday, April 12: 1:08 P.M.







International League Stories from April 6, 2026

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