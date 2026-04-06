Iowa Extends Winning Streak to Five with 6-2 Victory at Louisville

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (6-3) scored six runs on 11 hits on their way to a 6-2 victory over the Louisville Bats (4-5) on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

Iowa got on the board first and never looked back after Jonathon Long hit an RBI single in the first inning to make it a 1-0 game.

The Cubs extended their lead in the third inning on a solo home run by Kevin Alcantara to make it a 2-0 game. After Louisville responded with a solo home run in the bottom half of the frame, Iowa scored three runs in the fourth inning. RBI knocks from Christian Bethancourt and James Triantos extended the Cubs lead to 5-1.

Chas McCormick homered for his third consecutive game in the fifth inning to give the I-Cubs a 6-1 lead.

The Iowa pitching staff dominated, with Vince Velasquez and Tyler Santana allowing a combined one run on three hits with ten strikeouts through the first eight innings of play.

Louisville scored their second run of the game on a solo home run in the ninth inning to close the scoring and hand Iowa their fifth consecutive victory.

Iowa returns home to begin a six game series against Omaha on Tuesday, with first pitch slated for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

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