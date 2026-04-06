Norfolk Splits Doubleheader With Memphis

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







MEMPHIS, Tn - The Norfolk Tides (3-6) split a doubleheader with the Memphis Redbirds (8-1) on Easter Sunday at Autozone Park. The Tides broke the Redbirds' undefeated streak in game one, 9-1, but then dropped game two, 7-3.

It was all Norfolk in game one. Johnathan Rodríguez led the Tides with two hits and an RBI. In all, the offense walked 11 times in the seven-inning game. Levi Wells earned his first win of the season, tossing 5.0 innings. He didn't allow an earned run while striking out three.

Game two didn't go as well offensively. Silas Ardoin went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI. However, Memphis scored in four of their six innings at the plate to finish the series in five-of-six games in their favor.

After a league-wide off-day tomorrow, the Tides will host Jacksonville for a six-game series starting Tuesday. First pitch will be at 6:35 pm.







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

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