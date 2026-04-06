Storm Chasers Claim Series over Bisons

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - A 3-run 2nd inning and 5.0 innings of 1-run ball from Ryan Ramsey propelled the Omaha Storm Chasers (4-5) over the Buffalo Bisons (3-6) on Sunday afternoon 4-3.

The Bisons started the scoring in the top of the 1st inning, adding a pair of runs to make it 2-0 on a bases-loaded walk and RBI single off starter Ben Kudrna.

The Storm Chasers responded in the bottom of the 2nd inning with 3 runs, starting with a 2-run single from Gavin Cross. Brandon Drury then gave Omaha a 3-2 lead by plating Cross with an RBI single.

Ramsey took over for Kudrna to begin the 3rd inning, and both teams traded scoreless innings until the 5th.

In the 5th inning, both teams scored one run, with the Storm Chasers going up 4-3 after Kameron Misner's sac fly in the bottom half of the frame.

Neither team scored again, with Ramsey going through the 7th inning before Omaha's Mason Black took over. Ramsey allowed 1 run on 5 hits through 5.0 innings.

Black pitched a perfect 8th inning and recorded 2 outs in the 9th inning before he came out of the game. Storm Chasers righty Eric Cerantola got the final out of the game, earning his 3rd save of the year.

The Storm Chasers claimed the series 4 games to 2 with the victory Sunday afternoon. Omaha has an off day on Monday and return to action against the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday at 6:38 p.m. CT. The Storm Chasers expect right-hander Ryan Bergert to start against the Cubs.







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

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