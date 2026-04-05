Bats Drop Series Finale in 6-2 Loss to Iowa

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







Bats pitcher Brandon Leibrandt (L, 0-1) made his second start of the series against the I-Cubs and faced trouble similar to his first outing. Iowa got the scoring started early with a Jonathan Long RBI single to take a 1-0 lead after the first. Leibrandt settled in after the second inning and struck out the first two batters in the third, but gave up a solo home run to Kevin Alcantara afterwards to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead.

Iowa's Vince Velasquez (W, 1-0) looked solid in his first start for the I-Cubs in his career. The Bats were unable to garner a hit against the veteran until the third inning, as Michael Chavis plated Louisville's first run with a solo home run, cutting the lead to 2-1.

The Cubs got the best of Leibrandt in the fourth, plating three runs on an RBI single from Christian Bethancourt and a two-RBI double from James Triantos to take a 5-1 lead. Leibrandt was relieved with one out in the inning, finishing with five earned runs on eight hits, two walks, and six strikeouts. Anthony Misiewicz retired the final two batters to end the top half.

Misiewicz remained on the mound for the Bats heading into the fifth and earned a quick strikeout, but gave up Iowa's 16th home run of the series to Chas McCormick one batter later. That was the only hit Misiewicz would give up through 1.1 innings as the I-Cubs took a 6-1 lead.

The Bats threatened Velasquez in the fifth, as JJ Bleday led off the inning with a single, followed by a one-out Chavis walk. P.J. Higgins put both runners into scoring position on a groundout, but Garrett Hampson was unable to break the ice and struck out looking. Velasquez finished his outing with one run on two hits with seven strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

Yunior Marte, Tejay Antone, Trevor Kuncl, Zach Maxwell, and Andrew Chafin all tossed scoreless outings out of the bullpen for the Bats, with just two hits allowed combined in the final four innings. The offense remained stagnant until the ninth, when Hector Rodriguez slugged a solo home run for his second of the year. The Bats were able to get two runners on to follow, but couldn't capitalize on their way towards a 6-2 final.

Next Game: Tuesday, April 7, 6:05 p.m. E.T. at Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Chase Petty (0-1, 9.95) vs. TBD.







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

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