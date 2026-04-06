Redbirds suffer first Loss, Split Easter Doubleheader with Tides
Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds split an Easter doubleheader with the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
In the 9-1 Norfolk win in game one, Memphis pitching walked a season-high 11 batters and hit four more Tides batters. Of the nine runs allowed, only two scored on a base hit. Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz (0-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on one hit and four walks in his 1.2-inning AutoZone Park debut.
First baseman Blaze Jordan went 2-for-3 in the club's first loss of the season. Seven of the nine Memphis batters reached safely in game one.
The Redbirds took control of their 7-3 game-two victory immediately. Jordan smacked a two-run, two-out double to grab the lead in the bottom of the first. All seven runs in the game scored via two-out RBI hits. First baseman Bligh Madris drove in two with a double in the third. Shortstop Cesar Prieto smacked a run-scoring single in the fourth. Third baseman Ramon Mendoza and second baseman Bryan Torres both added insurance with an RBI in the fifth.
Skylar Hales dominated over 2.2 innings out of the bullpen. The right-handed pitcher allowed two hits, walked one and struck out three in his scoreless effort. Ryan Fernandez pitched a perfect seventh to close out the victory.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 14 to continue a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.
International League Stories from April 5, 2026
- Bulls Downed by Lehigh Valley Blasts - Durham Bulls
- Reyes and Kieboom Homers Power 'Pigs to Series Win in Durham - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Storm Chasers Claim Series over Bisons - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Extends Winning Streak to Five with 6-2 Victory at Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Come Back from Seven Down, But Lose 11-9 in 10 - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds suffer first Loss, Split Easter Doubleheader with Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Norfolk Splits Doubleheader With Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Toledo Splits Series with Syracuse 3-3 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Drop Finale to Omaha 4-3 on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Garrett Twirls Gem as Jumbo Shrimp Shutout Space Cowboys - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- McDougal Sharp, Knights Falter Late - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Rally for Four in the Eighth to Prevail 7-5 over Charlotte - Nashville Sounds
- Cluff's Walk-Off Homer Gives Syracuse a Series Finale Win - Syracuse Mets
- Braun Leads Stripers to Easter Sunday Shutout of Round Rock - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Power RailRiders past Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Drop Easter Sunday Contest to RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Defeat Clippers in Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Flex Muscle with Back-To-Back Jacks - Columbus Clippers
- Saints Can't Hold on to Lead in Final Inning, Lose 4-2 to WooSox in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Drop Series Finale in 6-2 Loss to Iowa - Louisville Bats
- Next Homestand April 14-19 vs Iowa - Columbus Clippers
- Tanner Murray Is Headed to the Show - Charlotte Knights
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 5, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- April 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 5 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds suffer first Loss, Split Easter Doubleheader with Tides
- Redbirds And Tides Postponed Saturday due To rain
- Memphis Hangs on for Seventh Consecutive Win to Open 2026
- Jordan Homers Twice as Redbirds Extend Unbeaten Streak to Six
- Boom Ball Expands Nationwide Tour with High-Energy Baseball Show Coming to Memphis