Redbirds suffer first Loss, Split Easter Doubleheader with Tides

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds split an Easter doubleheader with the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

In the 9-1 Norfolk win in game one, Memphis pitching walked a season-high 11 batters and hit four more Tides batters. Of the nine runs allowed, only two scored on a base hit. Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz (0-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on one hit and four walks in his 1.2-inning AutoZone Park debut.

First baseman Blaze Jordan went 2-for-3 in the club's first loss of the season. Seven of the nine Memphis batters reached safely in game one.

The Redbirds took control of their 7-3 game-two victory immediately. Jordan smacked a two-run, two-out double to grab the lead in the bottom of the first. All seven runs in the game scored via two-out RBI hits. First baseman Bligh Madris drove in two with a double in the third. Shortstop Cesar Prieto smacked a run-scoring single in the fourth. Third baseman Ramon Mendoza and second baseman Bryan Torres both added insurance with an RBI in the fifth.

Skylar Hales dominated over 2.2 innings out of the bullpen. The right-handed pitcher allowed two hits, walked one and struck out three in his scoreless effort. Ryan Fernandez pitched a perfect seventh to close out the victory.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 14 to continue a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.







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