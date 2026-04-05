SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 5, 2026

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-3) at Rochester Red Wings (4-4)

April 5, 2026 | Game 9 | Road Game 9 | ESL Ballpark | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Luis Gil (No Record) vs. RH Andry Lara (0-0, 2.25)

Gil (2025 w/ SWB): 0-0, 7.04 ERA, 2 GS, 7.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 1 HB, 4 BB, 11 SO

Lara (3/29 @ JAX): 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 4 SO, 64 P

STREAK ON AGAIN - SWB is back to putting their offense on the board first, having done so in every game but one so far. The team has a winning record of 5-2 when they score first on the night. Even crazier, the RailRiders have put the initial run on the board in the first inning in four of their eight games thus far.

SCARY YERRY - Pitcher Yerry De Los Santos was stellar out of the bullpen yesterday posting his best outing of the season. He tossed 2.2 innings of work, retiring all eight batters that he faced while striking out a season-high four. De Los Santos also inherited a runner and stranded him on the basepaths.

CASTRO SAVES THE DAY - Kervin Castro is looking good this summer after recording his first save in a one-run ballgame on Saturday afternoon. He has not allowed a run in three separate appearances, totaling five innings of work. The 27-year-old is in his second season with SWB and is on the Yankees 40-man roster.

WELCOME SETH! - Seth Brown was added to the RailRiders roster on April 2 and has since made a huge impact. In three games, the lefty holds a .417 batting average recording five hits, including one home run. Brown has notched two RBI and scored four of his own runs. The 33-year-old has added a veteran presence to the team with just over five years of MLB experience.

ROAD WARRIORS - The RailRiders are leaving their long road trip with a winning record. The team took their first two games of the season and ultimately the series against Buffalo to start things off. After winning three straight now in Rochester, SWB will at the very least split this series with the hopes to come away on top. The team is 5-3 as they head to PNC Field on Tuesday for their home opener.

RELIEVER RELIEF - We keep saying it but it deserves to be said. The RailRiders bullpen has been really good this season. They have the lowest earned run average in all of Triple-A in eight total games. The bullpen holds a 2.23 ERA in 32.1 innings, garnering four wins and three saves. SWB relievers have allowed just eight earned runs while striking out 34 batters. The RailRiders relievers are also the only team in the league to not allow any home runs.

HAUNTING ERRORS - SWB has had some struggles in the field early on. The team has totaled thirteen errors, the most in Triple-A. These errors have been costly not just in allowing runs but in relinquishing wins. Ernesto Martinez Jr has had six while at first base while a few others have had a pair. There are nine different RailRiders who have made miscues this season.

UTILITY - The RailRiders have some serious versatility on the infield, giving manager Shelley Duncan lots to work with. Braden Shewmake, Max Schuemann, Oswaldo Cabrera, Jonathan Ornelas, and Paul DeJong have all rotated positions on the dirt with Oswaldo even hitting the outfield.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-3) at Rochester Red Wings (4-4) April 5, 2026 | Game 9 | Road Game 9 | ESL Ballpark | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Luis Gil (No Record) vs. RH Andry Lara (0-0, 2.25) Gil (2025 w/ SWB): 0-0, 7.04 ERA, 2 GS, 7.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 1 HB, 4 BB, 11 SO Lara (3/29 @ JAX): 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 4 SO, 64 P

STREAK ON AGAIN - SWB is back to putting their offense on the board first, having done so in every game but one so far. The team has a winning record of 5-2 when they score first on the night. Even crazier, the RailRiders have put the initial run on the board in the first inning in four of their eight games thus far.

SCARY YERRY - Pitcher Yerry De Los Santos was stellar out of the bullpen yesterday posting his best outing of the season. He tossed 2.2 innings of work, retiring all eight batters that he faced while striking out a season-high four. De Los Santos also inherited a runner and stranded him on the basepaths.

CASTRO SAVES THE DAY - Kervin Castro is looking good this summer after recording his first save in a one-run ballgame on Saturday afternoon. He has not allowed a run in three separate appearances, totaling five innings of work. The 27-year-old is in his second season with SWB and is on the Yankees 40-man roster.

WELCOME SETH! - Seth Brown was added to the RailRiders roster on April 2 and has since made a huge impact. In three games, the lefty holds a .417 batting average recording five hits, including one home run. Brown has notched two RBI and scored four of his own runs. The 33-year-old has added a veteran presence to the team with just over five years of MLB experience.

ROAD WARRIORS - The RailRiders are leaving their long road trip with a winning record. The team took their first two games of the season and ultimately the series against Buffalo to start things off. After winning three straight now in Rochester, SWB will at the very least split this series with the hopes to come away on top. The team is 5-3 as they head to PNC Field on Tuesday for their home opener.

RELIEVER RELIEF - We keep saying it but it deserves to be said. The RailRiders bullpen has been really good this season. They have the lowest earned run average in all of Triple-A in eight total games. The bullpen holds a 2.23 ERA in 32.1 innings, garnering four wins and three saves. SWB relievers have allowed just eight earned runs while striking out 34 batters. The RailRiders relievers are also the only team in the league to not allow any home runs.

HAUNTING ERRORS - SWB has had some struggles in the field early on. The team has totaled thirteen errors, the most in Triple-A. These errors have been costly not just in allowing runs but in relinquishing wins. Ernesto Martinez Jr has had six while at first base while a few others have had a pair. There are nine different RailRiders who have made miscues this season.

UTILITY - The RailRiders have some serious versatility on the infield, giving manager Shelley Duncan lots to work with. Braden Shewmake, Max Schuemann, Oswaldo Cabrera, Jonathan Ornelas, and Paul DeJong have all rotated positions on the dirt with Oswaldo even hitting the outfield.







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

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