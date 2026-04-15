RailRiders Rally before Falling to Syracuse
Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped an 8-6 decision to the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. After the Mets built a 6-1 advantage, the RailRiders rallied to tie the game before Syracuse's fourth home run of the night put them back in front for good.
MJ Melendez led off the bottom of the first with a triple off RailRiders starter Brendan Beck and opened the scoring on a Nick Morabito sacrifice fly.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered in the top of the second as Spencer Jones stole home. The Mets, however, recaptured the lead with back-to-back home runs by Hayden Senger and Melendez, giving them a 4-1 lead. Senger added another two-run homer in the fourth to extend Syracuse's lead to five.
The RailRiders sent all nine hitters to the plate in the fifth, scoring five runs on five hits to tie the game. After Seth Brown walked, Ernesto Martinez Jr. drilled a two-run dart over the wall in right at 116.4 mph. One batter later, Payton Henry cut the deficit to a pair with his first home run of the season. Jasson Dominiguez doubled and scored on a single from Max Schuemann. With two outs, Jones skyed a twilight double to the wall in center, driving in Scheumann to tie the game at 6-6.
The Mets regained the lead in the sixth on a two-run homer from former RailRider Jose Rojas.
Beck (1-1) surrendered all eight runs, six earned, on eight hits over 5.1 innings of work. Mets # 2 prospect Jonah Tong struck out ten over 4.2 innings but allowed all six Scranton/Wilkes-Barre runs on five hits. Brandon Waddell (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of work, and Anderson Severino matched that for his second save of the season.
Seven RailRiders had at least one hit in the loss, paced by multi-hit efforts from Schuemann and Martinez Jr.
Game two of this six-game set is slated for Wednesday night. Elmer Rodriguez takes the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Syracuse and Christian Scott. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
9- 7
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