Stripers' Ninth-Inning Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Memphis

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Brett Wisely homered and doubled and Didier Fuentes set a single-game career high with 7.0 innings, but the Gwinnett Stripers (10-6) lost 4-3 to the Memphis Redbirds (12-4) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. Gwinnett put the tying run on third base with none out in the ninth but could not avoid falling to 0-4 against Memphis this year.

Decisive Plays: Memphis came out swinging, scoring four runs off Fuentes (L, 1-1) in the first inning to go up 4-0. Cesar Prieto belted a two-run home run (4) and Leo Bernal added a long sacrifice fly as part of the damage. The Stripers cut it to 4-1 in the fifth on an opposite-field solo home run by Wisely (1). Gwinnett scored twice more to make it 4-3 in the eighth as Jim Jarvis lined an RBI single, stole two bases, and scored on a wild pitch. In the ninth, Wisely led off with a double and took third on a wild pitch, but was cut down at home plate on a fielder's choice by Ben Gamel. Chris Roycroft (S, 1) worked around the hit for a scoreless ninth.

Key Contributors: Despite his rocky first inning, Fuentes was otherwise solid over 7.0 innings (5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO). Wisely (2-for-4, double, homer, RBI) and Jarvis (1-for-3, RBI, 2 steals) drove in both Gwinnett runs. For Memphis, starter Hunter Dobbins (W, 3-0) went 5.0 innings (3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO).

Noteworthy: Jarvis has now reached base safely in 16 consecutive games to begin the season, slashing .371/.458/.548. He's also 12-for-12 in stolen base attempts. Fuentes' previous career high was 6.0 innings, reached five times. Of Gwinnett's four losses to Memphis, three have been by one run.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 15): Gwinnett Stripers at Memphis Redbirds, 12:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Radio Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 21): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 6:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's a 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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