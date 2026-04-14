2026 Silver Sluggers Games Begin April 23

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester, Massachusetts - April 14, 2026 Fallon Health is proud to sponsor the first of 2 Silver Sluggers games at Polar Park, celebrating Worcester Red Sox (WooSox) fans ages 55 and older, community connection, and inclusive fun at the ballpark. The first Silver Sluggers game will take place on Thursday, April 23, with a second scheduled for Wednesday, August 26.

Silver Sluggers games blend the timeless joy of baseball with a touch of nostalgia. Fans can look forward to themed music, exclusive food deals, and other surprises that honor longtime baseball lovers with a unique game-day experience.

As part of the April 23 celebration, the WooSox will recognize 2 participants from Fallon Health's Summit ElderCare PACE program. David Bonneau, 72, of West Boylston, will be named the game's Hometown Hero in recognition of a lifetime of community impact-as an inventor and through his involvement in the arts, including local theatre and singing.

The game will also feature a special "In Debt to a Vet" recognition honoring fellow Summit ElderCare participant Joyce Pierandrea, 84, of Grafton, who served in the U.S. Army. A Connecticut native, Pierandrea enlisted at age 19 and served as a private first class, working in a photo lab processing classified images.

Together, these recognitions highlight Fallon Health's longstanding commitment to veterans and their families, and to helping older adults across the region live safely, independently, and with dignity in their communities.

"Silver Sluggers games reflect Fallon Health's mission to improve health and inspire hope through community and connection," said Manny Lopes, President and CEO of Fallon Health. "We're proud to partner with the WooSox to bring generations together through baseball and make Worcester even more welcoming."

"What a marvel to see baseball connect with each generation, and to connect generations to each other," said Dr. Charles Steinberg, President of the WooSox. "At each game, we try to help a young fan fall in love with baseball, and we also try to remind an experienced fan when and where and why and how they first fell in love with baseball--and they fall in love again. We are grateful to Fallon Health for this partnership that helps our Silver Sluggers fall in love again."

Fallon Health is a founding partner of the Worcester Red Sox and has proudly served as a corporate sponsor since 2018, supporting community-focused initiatives at Polar Park and beyond.

For more information about Silver Sluggers games and WooSox '26, visit woosox.com.







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2026 Silver Sluggers Games Begin April 23 - Worcester Red Sox

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