Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 14 vs. Buffalo

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (7-8) vs. Rochester Red Wings (8-7)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Austin Voth (0-0, 6.00) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-0, 4.50)

SUNDAY GREEN: On a sunny Masters' Sunday afternoon in Allentown, the Rochester Red Wings capitalized on their chance to both move back above .500 and pick up their second series victory of the season, beating the Lehigh Valley IronPigs by a score of 6-4...DH YOHANDY MORALES and 2B PHILLIP GLASSER led an offense that put together 10 total hits, picking up three hits apiece...3B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO was the centerpiece of a five-run third, driving in a pair of runs via a double with the bases loaded...on the mound, RHP SETH SHUMAN kept the IronPigs at bay out of the bullpen for the fifth and sixth to lock up his first win of the season...Rochester used their off-day Monday to travel back to the Flower City for their first six-game set against Buffalo in 2026...the Red Wings will send LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound in search of his third consecutive win, against former Syracuse and Rochester RHP, and current Bison Austin Voth...

The Red Wings are now 8-0 when out-hitting their opponent, and 7-2 when scoring four-plus runs...they are also 6-3 on the road, the best start through their first nine games away from home since 2018.

APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON: With the victory on Sunday, the Red Wings picked up their second series victory of 2026, the first time Rochester has won two of their first three sets of the season since 2015...the Red Wings have now taken seven consecutive trips to Coca-Cola Park without a series loss dating back to 7/4-10 in 2022, and post a record of 24-15 at the home of the IronPigs since that series began.

LET IT ABI: 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ put together his third multi-hit performance of the season Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and run scored...through the first 15 games of the season, the Puerto Rico native leads all Red Wings with 10 RBI, a .413 OBP, .388 SLG, .801 OPS, 11 walks, and 19 total bases, while holding a share of the team leads with five XBH and four doubles...

Ortiz's first hit on Sunday marked the 50th of his Triple-A career.

THE MOR-ALES THE MERRIER: DH YOHANDY MORALES logged a three-hit game on Sunday, going 3-for-4 and adding on a pair of RBI singles...this was the Miami product's fifth Triple-A three-hit game and first since 8/30/2025 at Jacksonville...in 29 games at DH in his professional career, he is hitting .294 (32-for-109) with an OBP of .366...a .294 AVG is his highest mark at any single position...

Morales has picked up at least one hit in seven of his 10 games played in the month of April.

THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS-ER: 2B PHILLIP GLASSER notched his first three-hit game of the season and second of his Triple-A career (9/18/25 at WOR), going 3-for-4 with a second inning double...across his first 24 Triple-A games since making his debut with Rochester on 9/9/2025, the 2025 Nationals Minor League Hitter of the Year carries a .325 (27-for-83) batting average with eight multi-hit games...a .325 average since 9/9/2025 is tied for fourth-best in the International League.

GONE STREAKIN': Leading off the third inning Sunday afternoon, LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN worked a six-pitch walk to extend his team-leading on-base streak to all 13 games he's played in this season, and 21 dating back to 8/31/2025 at JAX...he is the first Red Wing to reach safely in each of their first 13 games of the season since Carter Kieboom in 2024 (15 G)...

Since making his Triple-A debut with Iowa on 3/28/2025, Franklin leads the International League, and ranks third among all Triple-A hitters with 90 walks.

ALL GAS, NO BRAKES: RHP RILEY CORNELIO struck out five batters over 4.0 innings in his third start of the season on Sunday afternoon, allowing one earned run on three hits and a pair of walks...the Honolulu, HI native threw three pitches that registered over 97.0 on the radar gun in his outing, bringing his total to six on the year after only throwing one pitch at such velocity in 2025...Cornelio leads all qualified Red Wings pitchers, and ranks 18th in the International League with a 1.13 WHIP...he also ranks second on the team (behind LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ, .143 - 7th in IL) and 17th in the IL with a .186 batting average against.

THE SHU MUST GO ON: Coming out of the bullpen Sunday afternoon, RHP SETH SHUMAN earned his first win of the season and fifth at the Triple-A level (first since 8/3/25 at CLT) on Sunday afternoon...the Georgia Southern University alum came in for a scoreless fifth and sixth inning while tacking on two punchouts and one walk...he is the seventh pitcher this season to notch a win for the Red Wings.

KITCHEN SINC(LAIR): To close the game, RHP JACK SINCLAIR secured his first career Triple-A save on Sunday and his 20th MiLB career save, hurling a perfect ninth inning in Allentown while striking out one...the former 16th-round pick in 2021 holds an ERA of 1.80 on the road this season (1 ER/5.0 IP) and a 3.12 mark (43 ER/124.0 IP) across his professional career while pitching for the visiting team...

This was the fifth save by Rochester this season, tied for the fourth-most among all Triple-A teams.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2023: On this day three years ago, the Red Wings put together 13 total hits in a 6-3 victory over Buffalo in front of the Rochester faithful...eight of nine hitters in the Red Wings lineup picked up a hit in the win, led by 2B DARREN BAKER with three hits (1 2B) and a stolen base out of the leadoff spot...LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched the only homer of the night on either side, a solo shot over the right field wall in the third inning that came off the bat at 109.2 MPH.







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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