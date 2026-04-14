Playoff and Ballpark Bound - Bisons Announce Return of Lacrosse Night and Hockey Night at the Ballpark

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Circle your calendars for a pair of great ballpark traditions returning to Sahlen Field!!! Lacrosse Night with the Buffalo Bandits is back on Thursday, June 11 as the Herd hosts the Syracuse Mets (6:35 p.m.), while Hockey Night with the Buffalo Sabres will be Saturday, September 5 against the Worcester Red Sox (6:05 p.m.). Both of these fun-filled tradition are sponsored by LEGENDS.

Additional event details on both events are to be announced. But as a Family Value Night, all tickets for Lacrosse Night are just $10 each right here at Bisons.com! Plus, we've added an amazing postgame Fireworks Show to our Hockey Night game, so we can light up sky after the Bisons hopefully light the lamp during the game! Hockey Night Tickets

Ticket Offers

Tickets for both events are on sale now at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. This is also the prefect chance for fans to sign up for the new Bisons Text Service, as all fans who sign up by April 16 will receive a promo code to purchase Hockey Night Tickets for just $10 each. Fans can sign up at Bisons.com or by texting BISONS to 883-605-8755.

The Bisons also have an ALL NEW Family Value Pack available, where fans can get 4 Game Tickets & 4 Sahlen's Hot Dogs/Coca-Colas for ANY game this season for just $99 (SAVE 30%). However, there will only be 50 Family Value Packs available per game, so fans should act fast to get their Family Value Pack for their favorite event, including any of the added events announced today. GET MY FAMILY PACK







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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