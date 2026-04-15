Misner's 3-RBI Day Leads Omaha to Victory
Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (8-7) picked up a 6-2 win at Werner Park on Tuesday afternoon against the Indianapolis Indians (4-12). Kameron Misner led the charge for the Storm Chasers with 3 RBI on a home run and double while Omaha starter and MLB rehabber Stephen Kolek limited the Indians offense through 4.0 scoreless innings.
The Storm Chasers opened the scoring in the bottom of the 3rd inning when Misner hit an RBI double before he scored on a passed ball to give Omaha a 2-0 lead.
Kolek, in his first appearance of the season, allowed 3 hits and 1 walk over his 4.0 scoreless innings, including a perfect 1st inning, and gave it to the bullpen to open the 5th inning.
Indianapolis turned to their relievers in the bottom of the 5th inning, and the Storm Chasers added to the lead thanks to a 2-run home run from Misner that made it 4-0.
The lead grew to 6-0 in the bottom of the 6th inning when Abraham Toro scored on an error and reigning International League Player of the Week John Rave picked up an RBI single.
The first 3 relievers from the Omaha bullpen, Shane Panzini, Jose Cuas (1-0) and Chazz Martinez respectively, combined for 3.0 scoreless innings, including a perfect 7th inning from Martinez.
Storm Chasers right-hander Steven Cruz pitched to one batter before he was pulled due to injury in the top of the 8th inning. Mason Black took over from there, but allowed the inherited runner to score on an RBI double to cut the lead to 6-1.
Black allowed another RBI double in the top of the 9th inning, but Andrew Pérez came in to pitch the last out and finished off the game.
The victory gives the Storm Chasers a winning record for the 2nd time this season while the Indians remain in last place in the International League. The teams will rematch for Game 2 of the series at Werner Park for All About Kids Day at 11:05 A.M. CT on Wednesday. Omaha expects right-hander Luinder Avila to make his first start for Omaha since pitching for Kansas City earlier in April.
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