Bisons Use Pair of Homers to Defeat Rochester 5-3 Tuesday Night

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Buffalo Bisons were outhit on Tuesday night but use a pair of two-run home runs to defeat the Rochester Red Wings 5-3 at ESL Ballpark.

The Bisons were able to use a successful challenge in the top of the first inning to help build a two-run lead over Rochester. Josh Kasevich's successful challenge led to a walk to Yohendrick Piñango's two-run home run to right field. His third homer of the season came off of Red Wings starter Andrew Alvarez for a 2-0 lead.

However, Rochester was able to get one of the runs back on a home run of their own in the bottom of the first inning. Robert Hassell III hit a solo home run leading off the half inning, cutting the Bisons lead to 2-1.

Austin Voth started for the Bisons, working the first four innings after returning to the team. The right-hander struck out three batters, allowing one run on five hits to Rochester. Devereaux Harrison pitched in relief and helped preserve Buffalo's one-run lead.

That allowed Riley Tirotta to hit a solo home run to left field that extended the Bisons advantage to 3-1 in the top of the sixth inning. It was Tirotta's second home run of the season, coming against Alvarez.

Rochester was able to score twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game at three. Andres Chaparro's one-out single was the final batter that Harrison faced, with Jorge Alcala coming out of the bullpen. He allowed a two-run double to Trey Lipscomb that even the game at 3-3.

But, another two-run home run was the difference in the Bisons victory. Tirotta worked a base hit against reliever Eddy Yean and scored on RJ Schreck's first home run of the season. His two-run shot was hit to right field and gave Buffalo a 5-3 advantage.

Hayden Juenger was able to record the final six outs and preserve the victory that allowed Buffalo to get to 8-8 on the season. Michael Plassmeyer was credited with his first victory of the season, as well.

The Bisons and Rochester will meet for game two of the series at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at ESP Ballpark. Trey Yesavage will start for Buffalo on a Major League injury rehab assignment. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 12:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire.







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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