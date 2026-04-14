Melton's Sac Fly Pushes Bulls to Walk-Off Win in Series Opener

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Jacob Melton hit a sacrifice fly to score Carson Williams lifting the Durham Bulls past the Norfolk Tides 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon at the DBAP.

After Williams raced to third on a wild pitch, the final pitch of an eight-pitch sequence was hit with enough depth to center field to bring Williams home as the Bulls (6-10) claimed the series opener over Norfolk (5-11).

Evan Reifert (W, 2-0) recorded the win thanks to a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts, stranding Creed Willems at second base who was placed there by extra-inning rule.

Durham initially took a 1-0 lead in the second resulting from a run-scoring double by Logan Davidson. Melton, who doubled and stole third base, scored easily.

The Tides only mustered three hits in the game, but all three came in succession in the third inning against Logan Workman. Fernando Peguero homered with two outs, followed by a single and then a two-run homer by Jose Barrero.

Workman held the Tides hitless the rest of his outing. Workman retired the first eight before the first homer, then set down the final 10 after the second homer. Workman pitched six innings, fanning nine and walking none.

A sac fly by Williams in the third scored Victor Mesa from third to cut the deficit to 3-2. The Bulls then tied the game in the fifth when Blake Sabol doubled home Williams with one out.

Trevor Martin (1IP/0R), Cam Booser (1IP/0R) and Andrew Wantz (1IP/0R) threw hitless single innings before Reifert entered for the 10th.

The series continues on Wednesday night at 6:45 PM ET with Marcus Johnson (0-1, 4.15) expected to start against Trey Gibson (0-1, 5.25).

Notes: The Tampa Bay Rays assigned the major league rehab assignment of Edwin Uceta to the Bulls prior to Tuesday's game. Uceta last pitched Sunday for Double-A Montgomery, but did not appear for Durham in Tuesday's win... LHP Joe Rock, who was optioned by the Rays over the weekend, was placed on Durham's active roster Tuesday morning.... OF Brock Jones, who spent a couple of months with the Bulls in 2025, was assigned to the Bulls from Montgomery. Jones started in left field, walked, bunted for a hit and stole a base in his Bulls 2026 debut.







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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