Indians Outhit Omaha But Fall in Series Opener

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Esmerlyn Valdez returned to the lineup to extend his on-base streak to 15 games and the Indianapolis Indians put up eight hits against the Omaha Storm Chasers' seven, but fell, 6-2, on Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park.

The Indians (4-12) faced Stephen Kolek, the rehabbing Major League pitcher, and were held scoreless in his 4.0 innings. Noah Davis (L, 1-2) did not give up a hit to the Storm Chasers (8-7) until the third inning. After Nick Loftin's second hit by pitch of the contest, Kameron Misner hit a double to the left field wall to send Loftin home. A passed ball allowed one more to score, putting the Storm Chasers up, 2-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, Alika Williams, who entered the game leading the International League with a .462 batting average, singled to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, his longest since a 12-game run from Aug. 14-27, 2025, with Indianapolis. Three Indians batters reached in the inning but did not score.

Misner hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to double the Storm Chasers' lead, 4-0. They carried their momentum into the next inning, adding two more runs from an Indians throwing error and an RBI single by John Rave. Jose Cuas (W, 1-0) earned the win after a scoreless appearance in the sixth.

After a four-pitch walk to Tyler Callihan to open the eighth inning, Omaha pitcher Chazz Martinez left with an apparent injury. Ronny Simon followed with a long double to the warning track to bring Callihan home for the Indians' first run of the game.

Indianapolis did not go down without a fight, as Williams singled into center field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Enmanuel Valdez ripped a double to the wall to bring Williams home, but Andrew Pérez entered the game to induce the last out of the contest.

In his first game since April 1, Enmanuel Valdez went 3-for-4 with one double and two singles, logging his first hits of the season.

The Indians look to even the series against Omaha on Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET. LHP Nick Dombkowski (0-1, 8.53) will aim for his first win of the season against RHP Luinder Avila (0-0, 6.00).







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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