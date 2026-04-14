Nikhazy Tosses Four Shutout in Education Day Defeat

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Charlotte Knights laced up the cleats extra early on Tuesday with an Education Day road series opener against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Charlotte's offense struggled to produce in the early hours and the Knights suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the defending Triple-A champions.

Doug Nikhazy took the mound and worked four shutout innings in just his second start of the season. Nikhazy scattered three hits and struck out four. Knights relievers Chase Plymell, Wikelman Gonzalez, and Zach Franklin covered the final five stanzas from the pitcher's mound.

Jacksonville went scoreless in eight of their nine innings at the plate; however, a pair of Home Runs in the bottom of the sixth swung the result in the home team's favor.

Sam Antonacci's leadoff double in the first inning was the Knights lone extra-base hit in the contest. Antonacci finished 2-for-3 and reached once via hit-by-pitch.

The Knights have alternated wins and losses across their last seven games. They will have an opportunity to continue that trend on Wednesday evening in Jacksonville. The first pitch from VyStar Ballpark is slated for 7:05pm ET.







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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